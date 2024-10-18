Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with Edin Terzic about replacing Erik ten Hag, given they are impressed with his work at Borussia Dortmund, particularly as he reached the Champions League final.

Ten Hag’s future is up in the air at United, according to reports, despite the fact he is himself suggesting all is well. The manager has stated there is no internal noise about his sacking.

But with United not having won any of their last five games, with the previous win being over League One Barnsley, the club could certainly be in a better position.

Amid their poor run, the club seem to be on the hunt for a new manager to take over when they decide to pull the trigger and get rid of Ten Hag.

According to Christian Falk, former Dortmund manager Terzic has been sounded out.

‘Another Dortmund coach is very highly rated on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist at the moment – it’s Edin Terzic. There has already been contact with the 41-year-old and they’ve been watching him since the summer,” Falk wrote in the Daily Briefing.

‘United is very impressed with how he reached the Champions League final with Dortmund. Terzic is also available on the market as a free agent, so let’s see how it works out with Erik ten Hag.

‘But I heard that Edin Terzic is one of three candidates considered to succeed the Manchester United boss.’

DON’T MISS: Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace Ten Hag

Frank top of United pile

While Terzic may have been contacted, it does not seem he is top of the list for United at the moment.

That status goes to Brentford’s Thomas Frank, who’s said to be the ‘leading candidate’ to take over from Ten Hag.

It would be little surprise if he was one of the three candidates mentioned by Falk.

The Bees boss has an opportunity to impress United up close, given his side are the club’s next opponents. A good result for Frank could be positive for more than just his Brentford career.

United round-up: more strikers wanted

After signing the so far underwhelming Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, United are once again on the hunt for a striker.

This time, they are keen on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who is apparently expected to leave the Bundesliga side in the summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that both Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are eager to pen new deals at Old Trafford.

But United have been critiqued by Gianfranco Zola, who couldn’t believe they let Scott McTominay leave this summer, given he is dazzling in Italy with Napoli.

Terzic has UCL credentials

One thing United liked about Terzic was that he managed to guide Dortmund to the Champions League final.

It was just the third time they’ve reached that stage, and the first in 10 years.

United haven’t passed the quarter-finals since 2010/11, so getting back to those heights will be on their radar.