Manchester United are actively looking for a world-class replacement for Erik ten Hag and Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly has a candidate in mind.

As we have consistently reported, the Red Devils would have replaced Ten Hag over the summer if they had been able to attract a suitable replacement.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that some behind the scenes at Old Trafford were both ‘delighted and concerned’ when Man Utd won the FA Cup last season, as it made sacking the Dutchman much more problematic.

According to Italian journalist Carlo Laudisa, reporting on Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan boss Simon Inzaghi has been identified as a managerial target by the Red Devils’ hierarchy.

He claims that Ten Hag’s position is at ‘serious risk’ and are ‘waiting to attack’ and try and convince Inzaghi to take charge from the start of next season. Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reported to be Inzaghi’s ‘most fearsome competitor’ for the job.

A ‘stopgap’ manager would have to be put in place if Ten Hag is sacked before then, with Man Utd’s assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy being the obvious candidate.

Inzaghi, however, is said to have an ‘exceptional sponsor’ on his side in the form of Man Utd legend Alex Ferguson, with the report claiming: ‘Always an admirer of our football, in Ferguson’s idea of ​​change there is the name of Allegri , identified as a manager like Carlo Ancelotti.’

Ratcliffe has other managers in mind – sources

Inzaghi has been linked with the Man Utd before but quite how Laudisa has got the information that Ferguson wants him to replace Ten Hag is unclear, making the report questionable at best.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are actively looking for a new manager but Sir Jim Ratcliffe would prefer to bring in an English coach.

Man Utd have previously held talks with Graham Potter and we understand he is in with a shout of securing the top job. Ex-England boss Gareth Southgate also has admirers within Man Utd, along with Newcastle’s Eddie Howe.

Recent reports have suggested that Southgate has been ruled out of the running for the Man Utd job – but we understand that Ratcliffe remains a big fan of his.

There is still admiration for Tuchel though, who also held talks with the Red Devils over the summer but wasn’t convinced into taking the job.

Man Utd’s next two games will be crucial in determining Ten Hag’s future. They face Porto in the Europa League on Thursday, before a game against Aston Villa on Sunday – followed by an international break.

The feeling is that the Dutchman may well be sacked if the Red Devils lose those two games. But regardless, sources suggest that it is very unlikely that Ten Hag will last the season.

Man Utd face Liverpool competition for Branthwaite

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been tipped by multiple outlets to reignite their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in 2025.

Everton value the England international at over £75m and are unwilling to budge on that valuation. They view him as a vital player and would only entertain a huge bid in January.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Branthwaite too and they could test Everton’s resolve with a big-money offer this winter.

The Toffees are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group, who also own AS Roma, by the end of December. This makes it even more unlikely Branthwaite will move this winter, as TFG won’t want to make selling the defender one of their first acts at the club.

Man Utd do still hold a concrete interest in Branthwaite though so they could make another bid for the defender next year.

