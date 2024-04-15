Ten Hag sack: Several Man Utd stars convinced Dutchman is gone, as Ratcliffe delay risks player exodus

A troubling report has claimed several members of the Manchester United dressing room are delaying decisions on their futures at the club amid the delay in sacking Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag oversaw a successful first season at Old Trafford in which he guided Man Utd to their first major trophy (League Cup) since 2017. Furthermore, United also qualified for the Champions League at the expense of fifth-placed Liverpool.

However, the Red Devils have regressed in Ten Hag’s second season in charge. A worrying inability to keep opposing attacks quiet has blighted their campaign. United have given up a whopping 107 shots over their last four league encounters, none of which they’ve won.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe pulling the strings and the likes of Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox expected to lead the charge, a new era is dawning at United.

Whether Ten Hag will form part of the new chapter is a matter of fervent speculation. United’s dismal form is doing the Dutchman no favours, though the Athletic’s Man Utd specialist, Laurie Whitwell, suggested Ten Hag is currently in line to be the club’s manager next season.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk exclusively learned back on March 1 that several Man Utd players had lost faith in Ten Hag’s tactics and coaching methods.

Furthermore, we were told figures around Old Trafford view Ten Hag as a ‘dead man walking.’

According to a fresh update from the Manchester Evening News, the uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s future is having a negative effect on United’s chances of retaining some of their squad.

United stars believe Ten Hag will be fired – report

The MEN claimed certain United stars are ‘delaying decisions on their futures’ thanks entirely to not knowing whether Ten Hag will stay or go.

It’s then stated ‘a number of United players are convinced Ten Hag will not remain in charge beyond the current season.’

Sofyan Amrabat will be returned to Fiorentina once his underwhelming loan stint concludes. Elsewhere, Tom Heaton, Brandon Williams, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are all out of contract this summer.

Today’s Euro Paper Talk brought news of Man Utd washing their hands of Varane who along with Evans and Harry Maguire, could be replaced by two expensive signings at centre-half.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Fernandez, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Facundo Pellistri were all named by the MEN last week as players who could leave United in permanent sales this summer.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Antony will be sold and his replacement is expected to be Michael Olise of Crystal Palace.

Furthermore, the futures of stars such as Christian Eriksen and Casemiro appear to be hanging in the balance.

Eriksen has made no secret of his unhappiness at his lack of opportunities this season, while the declining Casemiro has strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

