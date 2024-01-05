Ten Hag sack: Shock Man Utd resignation claim emerges as David Ornstein drops bombshell Ratcliffe update

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could end up being forced to resign before his potential sacking, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Red Devils enjoyed a progressive first season under the Dutchman’s command, winning the Carabao Cup, reaching the FA Cup and, crucially, finishing third in the Premier League to book their return to the Champions League. However, this season has seen Ten Hag and Manchester United waddle from one disaster to another.

Having suffered a catastrophic 14 defeats from their 28 matches played so far, United have endured their worst start to a season since 1930.

As a result, Ten Hag finds himself under increasing pressure with reports on Thursday suggesting the lacklustre display in defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday may well have been the final straw.

And it was then claimed that new minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe was ready to pull the plug and appoint a well-respected former Premier League boss as his successor.

Those claims have since been extinguished somewhat by Ten Hag himself, who revealed in his press conference on Thursday afternoon that he has met with the British billionaire and other INEOS chiefs to discuss both his future and a way forward for the club.

And Ten Hag seems to think those constructive talks offer him and United a clear plan of action going forwards to help restore the club to its former glories.

“It was very positive, I have to say,” Ten Hag said. “We had a long meeting, many hours we sit together and on many issues we are on the same page so it was very positive.

“I think from both sides it was a very constructive meeting and we look forward to working with them.”

Ten Hag could be forced to ‘consider resigning at Man Utd’

When asked if he’d gaineda clear idea of what might change under Ratcliffe, Ten Hag added: “We have to let it settle down. They’re just coming in, introducing themselves.

“They have good ideas. We have to see what we can integrate. In togetherness we will work on that but after one day you can’t tell that.

“They have given me a few (ideas), we have had our debates about strategies and I think we will come together.”

Despite those words of positivity, much-respected Athletic journalist Ornstein has outlined a scenario whereby Ten Hag could be forced to jump before he is pushed and resign from the United hotseat.

That’s because, upon his appointment at Old Trafford, Ten Hag signed a three-year deal, which is currently at around the halfway point.

But Ornstein argues that, if the power is taken away from Ten Hag by the new set-up under INEOS, then Ten Hag could well decide to walk away himself come the summer and with only a year left on his deal.

Explaining his reasoning, Ornstein told The Athletic Football Podcast: “There’s another part of this that suggests Ten Hag has a decision to make. In the summer I think he’ll have a year to go on his contract, plus an option for United to extend.

“And if things are stable at that point, and he remains in position, then presumably these coming weeks and months will be used for him to do a bit of due diligence as well, does he want to continue? Are the parameters going to be right for him?”

Ten Hag could see transfer authority taken away from him at Man Utd

One of the big factors in Ten Hag taking the job at United was giving the Dutchman the power to select his own transfer targets, with the signings made at Old Trafford since his reign began very much of his choosing.

Ten Hag, however, has since come under fire for the failure of one of those – the £86.3m (after add-ons) spent to bring Brazilian winger Antony to Old Trafford – in a deal that makes him the second costliest United signing of all time. You can see Man Utd’s complete top 10 here.

However, under Ratcliffe’s proposal to move forward, INEOS plan to oversee all transfers themselves, deciding ultimately who stays and who leaves Old Trafford with a new sporting director structure set to be put in place.

Of course Ten Hag will be consulted over such deals, but the days of him calling all the shots now appear long gone.

Revealing how that could affect things, Ornstein continued: “It will obviously be a new setup and will Sir Dave Brailsford, Jim Ratcliffe and others who may come into the club be willing to give him that sort of power or will it change, and if it changes will he be happy with that?

“So, yeah of course there’s more power in the hands of the new ownership setup at Manchester United but, if Ten Hag picks up a bit of a head of steam, will he have a decision to make as well?”

Despite the growing clamour for Ten Hag to be sacked, he still boasts one of the best win percentage rates of any Man Utd boss since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

As it stands, Ten Hag has won 53 of the 90 games played to date, giving him a win percentage rate of 58.89%. Ralf Rangnick, by contrast, could only manage 35.48%, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer achieved 54.17%.

