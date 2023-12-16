Ten Hag sack: Struggling Man Utd boss reacts to Potter speculation as Ratcliffe makes huge decision on failing Dutchman

Graham Potter is an option for Man Utd job if Erik ten Hag gets the sack

Speculation that Erik ten Hag is facing the Manchester United sack and will be replaced by Graham Potter has prompted the Dutchman to make a big claim over his future – while a separate report also reveals the Sir Jim Ratcliffe plan of action over the struggling boss.

The Red Devils have fallen massively below their own high standards this season, losing an alarming 12 of the 24 games played to date. That run of results is their worst since the 1962/63 season, some 51 years and leaves Ten Hag facing what is daily speculation that the axe is set to fall at Manchester United.

With a crunch clash at current Premier League leaders Liverpool next up on Sunday, it could be about to get a whole lot worse for the struggling Dutchman, with March’s 7-0 trouncing at Anfield still fresh in their memories.

A trip to their arch rivals is probably the last thing Ten Hag needs, coming as it does straight after a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday saw them finish bottom of their Champions League group and dumped out of European competition altogether.

With their grip on the Carabao Cup also relinquished, it leaves United fighting on just fronts this season – the FA Cup and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, they are already six points adrift of the top four and that situation could become a hell of a lot worse this weekend if they slip to defeat on Merseyside.

With the pressure seemingly cranking up to intense levels, Ten Hag has received surprising words of support from Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Ratcliffe has clear view on Ten Hag future

Make no mistake, though, the German will have no hesitation in doing all he can to ensure Liverpool rub salt into Ten Hag’s very sizeable wounds.

Such a scenario will leave, in some observers eyes, with nowhere to go over Ten Hag’s future.

And the Manchester United boss will be well aware of the growing rumours that suggests incoming new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to install former Chelsea manager Graham Potter as his replacement in the Old Trafford hotseat.

However, according to The Sun, Ratcliffe has already held a private meeting with Ten Hag to let him know that he will be given time to turn things around.

The British business man’s view is, that despite an acceptance that this season has not been good enough, there’s a belief that Ten Hag has been working under extremely trying difficulties – and, as things stand, he remains the right man at the helm.

And while the INEOS chief may likely now have to wait until the new year to complete his £1.4bn investment into 25 per cent of the club, a decision on changing the United manager will not be made any time soon, with a full review to be held at the season’s end.

For now, and despite being told he is dying in the Old Trafford hotseat, it seems Ten Hag will be given time to turn around their fortunes.

Ten Hag delivers big verdict on Man Utd sack

That’s certainly a view felt by Ten Hag himself, who despite delivering a big admission that results this season have not been good enough, feels he still has the club’s backing and support, having once again discussed the long-term project he is overseeing at Old Trafford.

Asked about speculation he faces the sack and that Potter is being lined up as his replacement, Ten Hag commented: “I’m not concerned about that. I want to win. I want to win with my team, to progress the team in the right direction so we are here in a project.

“I feel that (the club’s backing) and they tell it. But actually that is fine and that is okay but I am focusing on the process, to make this team play better, make the individuals better and that is my concern.

“Last year we were in the right direction, now we haven’t matched the standards we expect to have.

“That’s the truth but still we are in a project. In the long-term definitely because the future for Man United is very good.

“You can see how many good players we have in the squad, how many good young players who have really high potential to play top levels worldwide, but we have to develop that.

“I am sure that when the injuries come back we will perform better.”

Following Sunday’s trip to Anfield, United close out the calendar year with matches at West Ham (Saturday 23 December), at home to high-flying Aston Villa (Boxing Day) and then a trip to Nottingham Forest (Saturday 30 December).

