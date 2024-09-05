Ten Hag sack talk branded ‘nonsense’ as Man Utd urged to stick with project despite three-man shortlist

A Manchester United hero has told the Red Devils they need to give Erik ten Hag more time, despite a report claiming that club chiefs have already identified three managers as possible replacements for the Dutchman.

Man Utd had an exciting summer transfer window, with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all arriving at Old Trafford. However, Ten Hag’s side have not had the start to the season that fans were hoping for.

Since beating Fulham in their opening Premier League match of the campaign, Man Utd have lost to Brighton and Liverpool.

The defeat to Liverpool was particularly disappointing given the fierce rivalry between the two teams and how Liverpool managed to carve open Man Utd with relative ease.

Contrasts have swiftly been drawn between Ten Hag and his counterpart at Liverpool, Arne Slot. Ten Hag insists he needs more time to get the best out of his Man Utd squad, despite originally taking charge in the summer of 2022, whereas Slot is already building on the amazing work Jurgen Klopp did at Liverpool.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Ten Hag is ‘just weeks away’ from being sacked by Man Utd and that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. are eyeing up potential replacements.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Joachim Low all remain in contention for the job after previously being linked in the summer.

But former Man Utd striker Andy Cole has told the club’s hierarchy to stick with Ten Hag, at least for the time being.

Ten Hag sack: Andy Cole gives Man Utd verdict

In quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, he said: “I don’t really entertain that nonsense [the sack talk]. I really don’t.

“Everybody’s going to have an opinion and say what they have to say and want to say. Ultimately, Erik ten Hag’s in charge and he deserves to be in charge because winning two cups in two seasons isn’t doom and gloom.

“I understand that they’ve lost in a big game at home against Liverpool and it wasn’t a game that we lost many times when I was playing for Manchester United, but we’re only three games in.

“It’s not as if Manchester United have been terrible in all those three games. They beat Fulham and they were unlucky against Brighton. For me personally, it can’t be doom and gloom and we just need to let Erik get on with his job.”

But not all pundits are in agreement. When reacting to Man Utd’s loss to Liverpool, Jamie Carragher said: “I don’t think anything is going to change in terms of the football [at Man Utd].

“I have seen this before at Liverpool. Go back before Klopp came in when there was talk of Brendan Rodgers losing his job after one season. They weren’t sure what to do, FSG [Liverpool’s ownership], and they kept him and Rodgers changed his staff.

“You expect something different, but the manager is the main man. Rodgers was gone in October. Ten Hag said in his interview ‘we will see where we are at the end of the season’.

“I would be surprised if he is still there at the end of the season.”

Man Utd have even been told to axe the 54-year-old immediately in order to save the club’s reputation.

