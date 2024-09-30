Gary Lineker has revealed he “cannot see how Manchester United turn this around” after delivering a worrying verdict on Erik ten Hag’s prospects of keeping his job and amid growing speculation he is on the brink of the sack.

Having collected just three wins in seven matches so far this season, the Dutchman will have been hoping for a morale-boosting and pressure-relieving win in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham at Old Trafford. A win would have lifted Manchester United back into the top half; instead a miserable 3-0 defeat leaves them nearer the relegation zone than the top four and with the pressure really cranking up on Ten Hag.

TEAMtalk revealed last week and prior to Sunday’s embarrassment that the Dutchman’s axing was ‘just a matter of time’ and that United were already holding discussions over several prospective successors.

Now Match of the Day host Lineker has agreed that he cannot see how Ten Hag can turn things around and predicts a serious fallout off the back of that performance.

“Blimey, more pain for Manchester United fans,” Lineker began on The Rest is Football podcast.

“How many times have we said what is their plan, what is their way of playing? They were found wanting in every department.

“It’s hard to see him actually turning this around now isn’t it? He must be under terrible pressure. Who knows what the owners think, you never really know.

“We will see what happens in the next few days because there’s going to be some fallout from that particular performance.”

What are other pundits saying on possibility of Ten Hag sack?

Lineker is far from the only pundit to question Ten Hag’s future, with Rio Ferdinand slamming their “powder-puff” display and with Robbie Savage challenging the owners to make a big call this week.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, claimed he “felt for the manager” after brandishing their performance as “embarrassing”.

Speaking live on Sky Sports, he said: “United have been so abject, no confidence, no identity, they have been playing like the away team.

“It gets to a point where you feel for the manager. He looks completely out of his depth and is struggling to motivate.

“It was so easy for Tottenham, they were so comfortable, so calm. Man Utd are going backwards, he cant complain anymore.

“They have spent over £600m and have his defenders in. They are rock bottom and I don’t see where they can go from here.

“It is embarrassing because a club of this stature should not be producing performances like that. You cant get outworked and that was the most damning thing for me.”

Teg Hag makes his case to stay at Man Utd as striker signing is cleared

Despite the knives being sharpened, Ten Hag himself claims he has done “a good job” at United and that there needs to be some patience shown right now.

“I am not thinking about this [the sack]. We all made togetherness in this decision to stay together, as an ownership, a leadership group in the summer. Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve and how we want to construct a squad,” he told the media after Sunday’s loss.

“This team, in the last two years, has shown what they can do with patience. With patience we can win trophies and now we have to get more consistent.

“With all the restrictions we had, we have done good work. Now we have to work with the squad and improve.”

In a separate interview, Ten Hag also admitted the two things he must do to avoid getting the sack and with a new favourite to take over emerging.

What does Ten Hag’s Man Utd record look like?

Erik ten Hag record at Man Utd – correct to September 2024

Despite criticism of Ten Hag, his record still holds up against many other United bosses in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. And with two trophies to his name, only Jose Mourinho can compare.

As it stands, his record of 56.10% win percentage is second only to the Special One (58.33%) and significantly better than the man he replaced in Ralf Rangnick (37.39%). Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is third on the post-Fergie list with 54.17%.