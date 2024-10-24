Thomas Frank is in the frame to be the next Man Utd manager

Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist of potential Erik ten Hag replacements and Brentford boss Thomas Frank is under ‘serious consideration,’ per TEAMtalk sources.

The Bees boss is regarded as one of the best managers in England after turning his club from Championship regulars into a formidable Premier League outfit.

Frank’s success has seen him linked with many jobs, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea looking at them in their recent managerial hunts.

He is now on Man Utd’s radar and we understand that this could be the job he pushes for. Sources have been clear that the Red Devils board are considering their options and some say Ten Hag’s sacking is a case of when and not if.

Frank is considered a leading contender by Man Utd chiefs. TEAMtalk can reveal that the Brentford manager would be very interested in making the move to Old Trafford if Ten Hag loses his job.

Frank has impressed Man Utd recruiters due to his personality in the media, the way he connects with fans and the reputation he has within the game. Players also give glowing references for him and state he is one of the best coaches to work with.

These are the attributes that has put him on the radar of Man Utd and he joins the likes of Graham Potter and Eddie Howe on the shortlist.

IN DETAIL: Four free-agent Man Utd managerial targets analysed

Simone Inzaghi claims debunked – sources

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to bring the best young coach to Old Trafford and at the age of 51, Frank has time to get even better.

Along with Frank, Potter and Howe, TEAMtalk understands that Massimiliano Allegri, Edin Terzic and Lucien Favre have also been discussed as options by the Red Devils hierarchy, while Xavi and Ruben Amorim have been linked in recent days.

Shock reports from Italy have recently claimed that Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has verbally ‘agreed’ to become the next Man Utd boss, but we understand those claims are wide of the mark.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti that Man Utd did have a conversation with Inzaghi in September, but the manager instantly rebuffed their approaches.

Inzaghi is fully focused on Inter and is under contract until 2026, while the Italian club have the option to extend his deal by another year.

Man Utd are now looking at other options and Frank could be the man to watch after he hinted recently that he could leave Brentford to join a top side.

Man Utd transfer latest: Antony January exit claims / Sancho to Liverpool?

Meanwhile, Man Utd are keen to offload their deadwood and build a squad fit for the future, and one player who could leave is Antony.

The winger has failed to hit the heights at Old Trafford since his £86m transfer from Ajax two years ago. Now, reports suggest that he could be on the way out in January.

It’s claimed that Man Utd have ‘greenlit’ a loan exit for Antony this winter, with Amad Diallo now firmly ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Man Utd want to sell Antony but believe a loan spell could be the best way for him to recoup some of his value, and ensure they don’t make too big a loss on him.

A return to Ajax is said to be Antony’s favoured option, while several unnamed Premier League sides are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

In other news, Liverpool have been urged to make a shock move for Jadon Sancho as the Merseyside club look to bring in a replacement for Mo Salah.

Sancho is currently on loan from Man Utd at Chelsea and the deal gives the Blues a conditional option to buy him permanently for £25m next summer, per reports.

The condition that will trigger the deal is Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool would therefore have to pay significantly more than £25m to sign him. TEAMtalk sources say that this is very unlikely, with the likes of Takefusa Kubo, Karim Adeyemi and Leroy Sane being the Reds’ preferred transfer targets.

IN FOCUS: Thomas Frank vs Erik ten Hag

Written by Nathan Egerton

Since taking over at United in the summer of 2022, Ten Hag has taken charge of 84 Premier League games.

United have won 44, drawn 14 and lost 26 of those games, leaving him with a 52.3 per cent win rate and a 30.9 per cent loss rate.

They have picked up 146 points out of a possible 252, averaging 1.74 points per Premier League game.

His side have also scored 122 Premier League goals at a rate of 1.45 goals per game and they’ve conceded 110 at a rate of 1.3 goals conceded per game.

Frank spent three seasons in the Championship before guiding Brentford to the Premier League via the play-off final in 2020/21.

He’s now taken charge of 122 Premier League games, winning 41, drawing 31 and losing 50. That record gives him a win rate of 33.3 per cent and a loss rate of 40.9 per cent.

The 51-year-old has won 154 points out of a possible 366, averaging 1.26 points per Premier League game.

Brentford have also scored 176 Premier League goals at a rate of 1.44 goals per game and they’ve conceded 182 at a rate of 1.49 goals conceded per game.

While Ten Hag has a better Premier League record than Frank, he has spent over £600million at United and Frank has spent around £214million since winning promotion to the top-flight.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024/25: Man Utd in 2nd, Liverpool fall outside top four