Manchester United have held ‘secret talks’ with several managers ‘behind Erik ten Hag’s back’, with a report revealing when the axe could fall and which four managers have risen up the club’s wanted list.

Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday night took their overall record for the season to four wins, five draws and three defeats in 12 matches. The Red Devils also drew with Manchester City in the Community Sheild, though were defeated on penalties.

United are yet to taste victory in the Europa League after three attempts and are the Premier League’s fourth-lowest scorers this season. Only Crystal Palace (five), Southampton and Ipswich Town (both six) have scored fewer than Man Utd’s mark of seven goals.

It is the type of start that has ensured Ten Hag’s position as Man Utd manager has remained a hot topic and according to a fresh update from The Daily Mail, the Dutchman is clinging on to power once again.

They state Man Utd have held ‘secret talks’ with multiple managers in recent weeks. Two rounds of talks have reportedly been held with former Barcelona boss Xavi, though he’s not the only one the club’s decision-makers have spoken to.

Exactly who else Man Utd have been in contact with wasn’t clarified, though the report did name three other managers who are ‘on the list of potential targets’. Aside from Xavi, Man Utd are also talking a look at Edin Terzic (unattached), Ruben Amorim (Sporting CP) and Thomas Frank (Brentford).

On the subject of when Ten Hag might be sacked, The Daily Mail stated: ‘he will be vulnerable when the Premier League pauses again next month if results do not improve.’

The ‘pause’ in question relates to the November international break which begins just over a fortnight away on November 11.

Man Utd face West Ham, Leicester (EFL Cup), Chelsea, PAOK (Europa League) and Leicester between now and then.

Thomas Frank under ;serious consideration; Italian ruled out

TEAMtalk learned on October 24 that Brentford boss Frank is coming under ‘serious consideration’ at Old Trafford.

What’s more, we’ve been informed the Man Utd job is one Frank would push to leave Brentford for if it were offered.

One manager who is NOT in the frame to take Ten Hag’s place – despite speculation to the contrary – is Simone Inzaghi.

Dubious reports out of Italy recently claimed Inzaghi had given the green light to joining Man Utd.

However, reporter Rudy Galetti exclusively told TEAMtalk that while Man Utd did speak with Inzaghi in September, the Italian instantly rejected their advances.

HAVE YOU SEEN: The longest serving managers in English football’s top four divisions: Arteta in fifth, Ten Hag in top 20…

Latest Man Utd news – Alphonso Davies / Joshua Zirkzee / Christian Eriksen

In other news, Man Utd have firmed up their interest in Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian – also a target for Real Madrid – is out of contract in 2025 and not expected to sign an extension with Bayern.

Elsewhere, suggestions Joshua Zirkzee could be loaned back to a Serie A side in January have been quashed by Fabrizio Romano.

Per the trusted reporter, neither Man Utd nor Zirkzee want to part ways so soon after the striker’s arrival.

Finally, Christian Eriksen has strongly hinted he’d sign a new Man Utd contract if one were offered.

Unfortunately for the Dane, TEAMtalk understands United have no plans to extend the 32-year-old’s stay. Eriksen is in the final year of his deal.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…