Thomas Tuchel is among the favourites to replace Erik ten Hag and Man Utd

Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager remains seriously under threat with Fabrizio Romano revealing when the axe might fall and the out-of-work coach who is extremely keen to succeed the Dutchman.

The Dutch coach has won two trophies in two seasons with Manchester United but the fact his team finished in eighth place in the Premier League table cannot be overlooked.

Reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is undecided on Ten Hag’s future and he has already drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements for the coach.

A lack of an outstanding candidate could play into Ten Hag’s hands, however, and Fabrizio Romano insists the Red Devils are still “waiting for the season review to be completed” before making their decision.

“We’re still waiting for Manchester United to complete the review of the season – at the moment there are mixed feelings, and as previously reported, the fact that United have talked with a number of different agents of other managers makes it feel like there is a concrete possibility to part ways with Erik ten Hag,” he wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“But, at the same time, no formal communication has been made, and no internal decision that has been 100% confirmed has been made, so we’re waiting for the season review to be completed and then Ten Hag will be informed about his future.”

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd in giant move for 66-goal winger with Atletico defender also set to sign

Thomas Tuchel ‘ready’ to take Man Utd job

Romano goes on to discuss potential replacements for Ten Hag and labels former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as a genuine option.

“In case United part ways with Ten Hag, there are several candidates that could replace him,” Romano explained.

“The Red Devils have already spoken with several agents, but I can also say that Thomas Tuchel would be really keen on returning to the Premier League.

“Tuchel is super keen on coming back to England and he knows that this is a new project at Old Trafford now, even if there’s no Champions League for the club next season.

DON’T MISS ~ Marcus Rashford: Arsenal on red alert with Man Utd to be forced into accepting cut-price fee

“Tuchel won the competition at Chelsea, of course, and reached the final with Paris Saint-Germain, but he’d still be really keen on taking the United job even without the Champions League.

“So, Tuchel is ready, let’s see what United will decide on the manager situation, but potentially the next days will be crucial to have an answer on that, and then they can prepare for the summer transfer window.”

Sacking Ten Hag would be an ‘utter joke’

While Ratcliffe is doing his due diligence on managerial targets, not everyone is convinced that sacking Ten Hag would be the correct decision.

TalkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola insists that new Man Utd co-owners INEOS are “listening to Ten Hag’s recommendations” with the coach urging the club to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

“I’m told INEOS are listening to Ten Hag’s recommendations when it comes to incomings (Olise, Frimpong, etc.) and outgoings,” Kandola wrote on X.

“It would be an utter joke if they decide to sack him but still listen to his plans. If INEOS get this wrong, it could lead to another decade of difficulty.”