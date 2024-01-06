Ten Hag says yes to toothless attacker’s permanent exit, with second winger to follow Sancho out of Man Utd

Erik ten Hag is willing to let another Manchester United winger leave this month, and while a loan exit looks likely, one club actually prefer signing the toothless attacker outright, according to reports.

Jadon Sancho looks primed to leave United, with a return to former club Borussia Dortmund on the cards. A six-month loan deal has been discussed and Sancho has warmed to the idea of re-joining the German giant. However, Man Utd’s negotiating tactics have thrown a spanner in the works…

There could be further upheaval in Ten Hag’s forward line this month. Amad Diallo could be loaned out, while Anthony Martial will be sold if United are able to sign a suitable replacement.

The Red Devils had spoken with the representatives of Timo Werner and were offered the chance to sign the RB Leipzig frontman on loan.

However, Tottenham have barged United aside and a six-month loan that will contain an option to buy is hurtling towards completion.

Nonetheless, today’s update regards rarely-seen Man Utd winger, Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguayan joined Man Utd three years ago, though has spent the bulk of his time either rooted to the bench or out on loan.

Pellistri, now 22, has featured just 22 times for Man Utd across all competitions. His record in those matches is an underwhelming one, with the winger returning zero goals and two assists.

It’s important to acknowledge the bulk of those outings have been cameos off the bench. Nonetheless, it’s telling Pellistri has never done enough to convince multiple Man Utd managers he should be give more chances to shine.

Villarreal want Pellistri; Man Utd look to break even

According to the Sun, Ten Hag is ‘willing’ to let Pellistri leave this month and LaLiga side Villarreal are intent on signing the Uruguayan in a permanent deal.

Villarreal’s interest in Pellistri dates back to the summer when they attempted to sign the attacker on loan. The move obviously did not come to pass, though it could be second time lucky six months on.

Loan switches to Sevilla or Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Nice have been floated. But if United prefer an outright sale, Villarreal are the club they’ll do business with.

It’s acknowledged United would want to recoup as much of the £9m fee they paid in an outright sale. If Villarreal can’t finance a move right now, a loan – perhaps containing an option to buy – could be considered.

Pellistri is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025 and his deal contains a club option for an extra 12 months.

As such, failure to secure a permanent sale this month and settling for a loan would not be the end of the world for United.

