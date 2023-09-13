Ten Hag sees Man Utd transfer hopes destroyed as two exit avenues collapse for star whose Red Devils career is over

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has seen his chances of a move to Turkey this month collapse, according to Fabrizio Romano, presenting Erik ten Hag with a major headache over what to do next with the unwanted midfielder.

Van de Beek has suffered an unbelievably-frustrating time at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shelled out an initial £35m for him in summer 2020. Signing a five-year deal, Van de Beek arrived with a big reputation after some stellar displays for Ajax, where he established himself as one of the elite goalscoring midfielders in Europe.

However, his time at United has proved a nothing short of a disaster with Van de Beek failing to get anywhere near his form in the Netherlands and being limited to a bit-part role at the club.

Indeed, he’s been limited to just six Premier League starts in his two goals and one assist to his name in that time.

It was hoped that the appointment of his former Ajax mentor, Erik ten Hag, would bring around a change in fortunes for a player intially signed as a possible successor for Paul Pogba.

However, Ten Hag also struggled to get a tune out of the 26-year-old during his first season at the United helm. As such, it was no surprise to see Van de Beek listed as one of the players United were making available for sale this summer.

Initial interest from Real Sociedad failed to see an agreement reached. And when L’Equipe branded Van de Beek as ‘arrogant’ in the eyes of Lorient and a failed move to Ligue 1, it seemed all hope of a summer exit were lost.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd exit hopes for Van de Beek are over

Last week, however, it emerged that a new escape route to Turkey was on the cards for Van de Beek with both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray looking into a possible loan swoop.

And to help facilitate a move, United were reportedly willing to allow the Super Lig sides to sign the 19-times capped Netherlands midfielder on loan if they were willing to agree to a permanent move next summer.

To that end, it appeared as though a move away from United was close to being finalised, with reports last week talking up the deal.

Unfortunately, though, trusted transfer journalist Romano has now revealed that the move has collapsed and that Van de Beek will now stay at Old Trafford until January at least.

“It also looks like nothing will be happening with Donny van de Beek, despite links with Turkish clubs,” he told Caught Offside.

“I now expect Van de Beek to stay at Man United – only a very good proposal could change the story but I’m told the current feeling is for Donny to stay at the club until January.”

United flop stuck in limbo and becoming a problem

That update means both United and Van de Beek are now stuck in limbo with neither Ten Hag having a role for him and with a move away coming to nothing.

The best he can hope for, in the meantime, is to get his head down, work hard and hope for an odd chance here and there, possibly in the Carabao Cup.

But on wages of £120,000 a week and contracted for another two more years, United are left with a very expensive flop on their hands.

The player’s inability to attract suitors willing to push through his signing reflects on the fact he’s seen so little action over the past year. As such, he’s going to have to lower his expectations – and United their demands over his sale – to get Van de Beek off their books in the new year.

