Ten Hag sends worrying message over Man Utd transfer business as injuries continue to pile up

Erik ten Hag has revealed why Manchester United might not be able to afford to buy more players in the transfer window after suffering yet more injury issues on their current US tour.

Marcus Rashford and Antony both limped off in the 3-2 pre-season victory over Real Betis in San Diego in the early hours of Thursday morning, just days after Leny Yoro was ruled out for three months with a broken foot suffered in the loss to Arsenal and Rasmus Hojlund was sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring problem.

United are now facing the prospect of being without a plethora of key men for the start of the new Pre,ier League season, with the Red Devils hosting Fulham on Friday August 16.

But despite the club continually being linked with new additions, especially in defence and midfield, Ten Hag says it isn’t as straightforward as just dipping into the transfer market to strengthen the squad due to financial fair play (FFP) rules.

“Every club has those limitations,” the United manager said when asked about any more incomings this summer.

“The FFP rules for every club is there. Also, we have to manage this and go with those rules.

“We have to manage it as good as possible to construct the best squad possible.”

United knocked back in double Bayern chase

United have been heavily linked with moves for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and right-back Noussair Mazraoui but a joint bid for the Bayern Munich duo has been rebuffed by the Bundesliga outfit.

With a deal for De Ligt in particular stalling and Raphael Varane leaving the club, the Red Devils are currently short on central defensive options.

Lisandro Martinez, who has also had his fair share of injury issues, is set to start against Liverpool on Sunday and Ten Hag added: “Of course we have a plan for every individual where they have to show up and that plan is now running.

“We know every player where they are fitness-wise and next week we have to bring everything together.”

United are still reportedly hopeful they can reach agreements with Bayern for De Ligt and Mazraoui, who have reportedly been told by new boss Vincent Kompany that they can leave.

However, the Bavarian side have told Old Trafford chiefs they will need to submit a ‘higher fee’ to sign them, according to The Athletic, which will surely only flag up those FFP concerns Ten Hag has raised further.

Bayern currently want around £42m for De Ligt and are looking for somewhere in the region of £13m for Mazraoui, who is said to have already agreed personal terms over a switch to Old Trafford.