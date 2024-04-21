Ian Wright has criticised Erik ten Hag for taking Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho off as Manchester United beat Coventry City on penalties in an FA Cup classic.

Man Utd took the lead in the 23rd minute when Scott McTominay tapped home after a great cross from Diogo Dalot, and Harry Maguire headed home their second just before the break. Man Utd appeared to be cruising in the second half when a deflected Bruno Fernandes effort put them 3-0 ahead.

However, Coventry showed unbelievable spirit to drag themselves back level at 3-3, with a clever Ellis Simms finish kickstarting their comeback. Callum O’Hare saw a deflected shot of his own beat Andre Onana before Haji Wright stepped up in second-half injury time to score from the penalty spot.

After both Fernandes and Simms hit the crossbar in extra time, Coventry’s Victor Torp left the Man Utd fans stunned by scoring in the 121st minute. But Haji Wright had been marginally offside in the build up and the goal was subsequently ruled out by VAR, taking the semi-final to penalties.

Man Utd won the shootout 4-2 and set up another FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City. But the performance left a lot to be desired, and, with part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe watching on, Ten Hag’s job will surely be in danger this summer.

During an appearance on ITV1 (21/04, at 18:39), former Arsenal striker Ian Wright questioned why the Dutch coach took rising stars Mainoo and Garnacho off, as those decisions contributed to the game becoming sheer ‘chaos’.

“He took off Kobbie Mainoo, which I was really confused with. Same with Garnacho, I’d have kept those two on,” Wright said.

“It was the way it just descended into chaos. You could see Coventry thinking, ‘We can get something from this’.

Man Utd ‘crumbled’ against Coventry

“O’Hare got into the game more, Simms got into the game more. The substitute Tavares came on. Then they had a go at Man Utd.

“Man Utd, they just crumbled away. They [Coventry] even hit the bar as well.”

Fellow pundit Roy Keane responded: “There was purpose to their play, the substitutions made a difference.

“All of a sudden, particularly in extra time, they looked like a Premier League team and Manchester United looked like a Championship team.”

That discussion came after Keane had ripped into the Man Utd players for incredibly allowing Coventry back into the match.

“They [Man Utd] know they were lucky today, they had the game won at 3-0. They were almost embarrassed to win at the end,” he said.

“They’re in the cup final, they got the job done. But every time I see this Man Utd team, I don’t like what I see.

“They’re hard to like, they just play in moments. We talk about leadership, characters – I don’t see any of that in this Man Utd group.

“Team management when you’re 3-0 up… you don’t give a Championship team any sort of hope. But that’s what they do, they give up chances, they give up goals.

“We’ve seen it all season so I don’t know why we’re that surprised. My goodness, they rode their luck at the end.”

