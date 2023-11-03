Man Utd boss Ten Hag slammed in painful comparison with Klopp, Guardiola; pundit predicts when Ratcliffe will pull trigger

Erik ten Hag does not have the ‘it’ factor needed to make a huge club like Manchester United successful, with one former striker making a prediction on when the Dutchman will be axed.

Ten Hag is under severe pressure at Man Utd following consecutive 3-0 losses to Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle United in the League Cup. Indeed, a defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday could see Man Utd hand him his marching orders.

Not only are Man Utd losing too often, but they are also failing to put in convincing performances when they do manage to pick up all three points.

TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag is close to losing the dressing room as senior players are struggling to make sense of his tactics, substitutions and transfers.

One factor fans and pundits cannot get their heads around is the manager consistently playing Antony, despite the Brazilian showing no real justification for his massive £86million fee. This is known to be a problem for Jadon Sancho, who feels he should have been given more opportunities before his public falling out with Ten Hag.

Man Utd are reportedly targeting Zinedine Zidane and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim as possible replacements for the 53-year-old.

Amorim was asked about the Man Utd job earlier on Friday. He stated that there has been no contact with the Red Devils, though that could change in the near future.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to complete the purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd soon, and his first job could be to find a new manager if Ten Hag fails to improve results and performances.

Ten Hag cannot match Klopp, Guardiola ‘personality’

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore has now blasted Ten Hag in a brutal comparison with managerial counterparts Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Although, he thinks Ten Hag could surprisingly keep his job until the end of the season.

‘Manchester United got a massive get out and that’s the involvement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe,’ the pundit wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

‘For me, the problem with Erik ten Hag is that if you go to a club like Manchester United or Liverpool, the two biggest clubs in English football, you have to be demonstrative, have an inner strength and a big personality.

‘Look at Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Does the culture at Liverpool and Man City sit on their shoulders like a heavy weight or do they stride forward with it under their arms?

‘When they lose two or three games they get a bit prickly and don’t suffer fool’s gladly. A bit like Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton. They’ve all just got ‘it’.

Boss failing to improve Man Utd players

‘I don’t see major progression at Man Utd under Ten Hag. Has he made average players good, good players very good and very good players into world-class regulars?

‘There’s no Man Utd player significantly better than when they joined the club under Ten Hag, and even Marcus Rashford has gone back to being famously inconsistent.

‘I think Man Utd are traditionally a club that won’t sack managers during the middle of the season, so I think they’ll wait and see whether he can get them another trophy before a parting of the ways before the Euros.’

As Collymore points out, Ten Hag does not have a huge personality like Klopp or Guardiola. Although, it could be argued that he has been assertive in the Man Utd hot seat, having ditched big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sancho.

However, patience is wearing thin. Upon his arrival, Ten Hag promised to turn things around and get Man Utd playing exciting football, while also putting in passionate displays that fans will love.

But the players seem to be reverting back to their old ways, and that could result in the Man Utd hierarchy making a change.

