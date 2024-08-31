Ten Hag slammed for ‘talking a load of rubbish’ about star Man Utd sold on deadline day

Erik ten Hag has faced criticism for his comments about a player Manchester United sold on deadline day, with one former Premier League player claiming his actions spoke louder than his words.

It was a busy deadline day for Man Utd as Manuel Ugarte’s arrival at the club from Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed, as was the addition of young midfielder Sekou Kone from Guidars FC in Mali.

On the outgoing front, Scott McTominay‘s move to Napoli became official, while a deal was agreed for Jadon Sancho to spend the season on loan at Chelsea.

Ten Hag famously fell out with Sancho around a year ago, but they made up this summer and the manager claimed on deadline day that he expected the winger to stay.

However, Chelsea are just waiting to announce Sancho’s switch to Stamford Bridge, which was signed off in time before the 11pm deadline.

This time, though, it is not Ten Hag’s treatment of Sancho which is under scrutiny, but rather what he has said about McTominay.

The Man Utd academy graduate left the club he developed at after 255 senior appearances to be welcomed heroically at Napoli, who also strengthened their midfield with Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour.

At a press conference on Friday, Ten Hag said: “I am very happy for him, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him.

“He is Manchester United in everything, he was so important for Manchester United.

“He was here for over 22 years but unfortunately it is the rules.

“Homegrown players bring more value and that is not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it is a good deal.

“Scott is happy with it, and Napoli and us.”

Ten Hag accused of treating Man Utd leaver unfairly

However, cutting through Ten Hag’s comments, former Manchester City, Tottenham and Leeds midfielder Michael Brown has claimed the manager should have selected McTominay more if he was really that bothered about him.

“I think Erik ten Hag was talking a load of rubbish when he said he was disappointed at Scott McTominay’s departure,” Brown said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“McTominay has given everything to Manchester United and whenever there has been a chance to leave him out, Ten Hag has.

“He keeps getting treated like the homegrown player rather than the player he is. The manager has not treated him right.

“I get certain other players have to play at times – but McTominay has not been treated right.”

McTominay made his senior debut for Man Utd during the 2016-17 season and played more than 35 times in each of the past five seasons in a row.

However, the arrival of Ugarte as a new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo has indicated how Man Utd have wanted to move in a different direction.

McTominay faced scrutiny earlier in his Man Utd career when he partnered Fred in a midfield combination that never seemed to work, despite each player having individual qualities.

Ironically, there is an argument to say last season was the best of McTominay’s time at Man Utd, since he scored a career-high 10 goals and became an FA Cup winner.

However, it is now that Man Utd have chosen to cash in on the 27-year-old, who will be playing abroad for the first time of his career under the management of Antonio Conte.

Despite his criticism of McTominay’s treatment, Brown believes Man Utd have improved their midfield – potentially – with Ugarte’s arrival.

“The midfield has been an area for some time that Manchester United have been lacking, but only time will tell if the business they have done will prove to be an upgrade,” he added.

“We have seen a bit of imbalance in that area, particularly with not having a number nine at the top of the pitch, using a false nine, it is a bit more solid but from there on they need more legs.

“Manuel Ugarte coming in alongside Kobbie Mainoo will add that balance but there is some work to do for them to get right back to the top.”

