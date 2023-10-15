Ten Hag takes fringe Man Utd star off the market as two reasons inspire January decision

Manchester United are no longer looking to sell Scott McTominay – at least not in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Erik ten Hag has supposedly decided that the club should keep McTominay, even if they receive offers for him midway through the season. This is according to the Daily Star, which has elaborated on two reasons why the midfielder is not up for sale.

First, McTominay is said to have impressed Ten Hag both in training and on the pitch in recent weeks. In their last match before the October international break, his two stoppage-time goals turned a defeat into a victory against Brentford.

Furthermore, Ten Hag is conscious of the number of injuries suffered throughout his squad this season. Therefore, he does not want to run the risk of reducing his squad size any further, per the report.

It means McTominay should have a part to play for the remainder of the season, although he will be hoping Ten Hag does not let him down with any false promises.

McTominay only started 10 Premier League matches last season and has so far started two this term. He is competing with players like Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount in midfield.

By the end of the season, there will only be one year remaining on McTominay’s contract with Man Utd. They are the only club he has represented in his career so far after coming through their academy and never going out on loan.

Man Utd have the option to extend his deal until the end of the 2025-26 season, by the end of which he would be 29 years old. However, it remains to be seen if his employers will renew his deal that way.

For now, they have merely decided their stance for the next transfer window. It means the 26-year-old can visualise seeing out the season with the club, in contrast to what he might have expected recently.

McTominay’s Man Utd chance continues

He has played 215 times for Man Utd so far throughout his career, scoring 21 goals. At international level, he has 40 caps and six goals for Scotland.

There have been questions about whether or not Man Utd have always used him in his most effective role. However, Ten Hag thinks enough of him at this moment in time for him to find some kind of function in their lineup, even if that won’t necessarily be as a regular starter yet.

McTominay previously was a frequent sight on the teamsheet until the signings of Casemiro and Eriksen last year, and then Amrabat and Mount this year.

With his attitude being one of the factors that has won Ten Hag over, perhaps he can still fight for his place in the midfield department.

