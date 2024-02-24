Ten Hag takes shot at mega-money signing Man Utd are prepared to incur eye-watering loss on

Erik ten Hag has taken a swipe at Antony who Man Utd have transfer-listed

Erik ten Hag has publicly admitted Antony is not performing as he’d hoped, while TEAMtalk has learned the price Manchester United are willing to accept after transfer-listing the player.

Antony cost a hefty £85m (including add-ons) when plucked from Ajax in the summer window of 2022. The Brazilian winger enjoyed a steady first campaign in England, notching 10 goals and five assists from 47 appearances.

Many expected that mediocre first season to act as a springboard for Antony. However, the opposite has come true.

Antony has returned figures of just one goal and one assist across all competitions this term. Both of those attacking returns came in the FA Cup against League Two strugglers Newport County.

Antony has lost his usual starting role on the right flank to Alejandro Garnacho since the turn of the year. Garnacho’s change of sides allows Marcus Rashford to play in his favoured left wing role, while Rasmus Hojlund has been in red-hot form at centre-forward.

But with Hojlund suffering a muscle injury that’ll rule the Dane out for up to three weeks, the expectation was Antony would get a chance.

Rashford is expected to deputise up top, opening the door for Garnacho to revert to the left wing. That would free up Antony to fill the right wing role once again.

However, Man Utd boss Ten Hag has publicly admitted Antony has been below par of late. Furthermore, Ten Hag also namechecked young wingers Amad Diallo and Omari Forson as players who could spring a selection surprise in the coming contests.

“He hasn’t shown it lately” – Ten Hag

“Yes, absolutely. He has to prove a point, that he will do. And he has big potential,” said Ten Hag.

“He hasn’t shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it’s about proving his talent, and it’s about him.

“And, yeah, he will probably get his opportunities, right? But, yeah, I think that was always the idea.

“You have competition, and now he has to show himself on the training pitch, but also others because we have opportunities there.

“With Diallo returning from an injury, he’s doing well in the training. Omari Forson is doing well. So we have options to fill in those positions. And so it’s not set that Marcus Rashford has to play as a centre forward.”

Man Utd set price for Antony sale

Major change is expected in Man Utd’s playing personnel come the summer.

Anthony Martial will leave as a free agent, while there’s growing speculation Raphael Varane will depart via the same route. Varane’s likeliest next club was recently detailed.

Elsewhere, Saudi sides are expected to bid for Casemiro and the Times hinted Man Utd would be receptive to a sale for the right price.

TEAMtalk has also learned Antony could be part of the exodus, with our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, revealing Man Utd are open to offers in the £50m range for the struggling winger.

That would represent a colossal £35m loss on a player who aged 24, should only now be entering his prime years.

Nevertheless, it’s reflective of Antony’s dismal stint in Manchester and we also learned United are not fussed who they sell Antony to, be it Saudi Arabia or clubs in England or Europe.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd shove Atletico aside for bargain midfield deal Fabrizio Romano expects to happen