Ten Hag tells Man Utd squad what they must stop doing; comments on baffling Rashford moment – ‘that’s up to Marcus’

Erik ten Hag bemoaned his Manchester United side for continuing to make “mental errors”, while the Dutchman refused to pile in after a baffling moment from Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd suffered a second straight Champions League defeat to leave themselves with a mountain to climb to qualify from Group A.

Rasmus Hojlund twice put the Red Devils in front in what was a wholly encouraging display from the Dane. However, while Hojlund excelled, those around him did anything but.

Diogo Dalot was easily outmuscled by Wilfried Zaha for Galatasaray’s first equaliser. Their second leveller came via Muhammed Aktürkoğlu after United were cut apart by a quick move that began from a throw-in inside Galatasaray’s own half.

Andre Onana endured another nervy night and his errant pass out from the back resulted in Casemiro seeing red for a second bookable offence when attempting to spare his goalkeeper’s blushes.

Mauro Icardi missed from the penalty spot, though was on target minutes later to give the Turkish giants a famous 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Ten Hag said: “The mental errors we make, you cannot allow them at this level.

“You get punished. This is difficult to control. We are all in this together. We were twice up and in control of the game. We expect more together.”

On Hojlund who made it three goals in two in the Champions League for United, the Dutchman continued: “Rasmus scored two great goals.

“We’re happy with that but of course but we didn’t win the game. He can be really happy with his goals.”

Rashford moment draws cautious Ten Hag response

United spurned a gilt-edged chance during the contest when the off-form Marcus Rashford elected to square the ball to Bruno Fernandes instead of going alone in a one-v-one situation.

Rashford had earlier provided a pinpoint assist for Hojlund’s opener, though the second opening hinted at a lack of confidence in front of goal.

Indeed, the closest Galatasaray defender to Fernandes was making up significant ground on the Portuguese as he raced to support Rashford in the attack. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, though in real time the wise play always looked like Rashford going alone and backing himself to score.

Rashford ultimately squared the ball, though his pass was intercepted before Fernandes could sweep home.

On Rashford’s decision to pass and not shoot, Ten Hag refused to point the finger of blame when concluding: “That’s up to Marcus. In such a moment he has to make a decision.”

Man Utd dressing room “very quiet” – Eriksen

Midfielder Christian Eriksen also spoke to the press, saying: “It’s a big disappointment. It was very quiet in the dressing room. I think we had some good spells in game.”

When asked if United’s squad are lacking confidence, the Dane replied: “No, I don’t think it’s about confidence.

“It’s awareness and sharpness and wrong decisions at wrong times. A lot [needs to be done]. It’s the details. If we don’t make mistakes, we don’t concede like we do.

“Luckily it’s only the start of the competition and we know there are a lot of games to play.”

