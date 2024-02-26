Ten Hag throws in the towel on Man Utd star who’s been ‘nothing short of a disaster’; expected sale price confirmed

A report claims Erik ten Hag has ‘officially given up’ on one of his own Manchester United signings, and TEAMtalk can reveal how big of a loss the club are willing to incur.

Eyebrows were raised when Man Utd committed to a package worth £85m for Ajax winger Antony just over 18 months ago.

The tricky Brazilian was a known commodity to Ten Hag through their time together in Amsterdam, though Antony had never broken the 10 goals per season barrier in the much weaker Eredivisie.

Antony returned figures of 15 goal contributions from 47 appearances across all competitions in his debut season at Old Trafford.

The hope was that mediocre first campaign would serve as a springboard to bigger and better things. However, the exact opposite has come true.

Indeed, despite making 26 appearances this term, Antony’s only goal and solitary assist came against fourth tier opposition (Newport County) in the FA Cup.

The end result has seen Antony dropped from Ten Hag’s strongest eleven. His customary right wing role now belongs to Alejandro Garnacho.

Not even a reshuffle in the aftermath of Rasmus Hojlund picking up a muscle injury brought respite for Antony.

Indeed, Ten Hag turned to 19-year-old Omari Forson to take up the open spot in the forward line, with Antony only called upon as a 99th minute substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, Antony’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Game over for Antony at Old Trafford

They state that as part of a highly-anticipated clear-out sanctioned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United will entertain offers for the struggling winger.

Piggybacking on the MEN’s report, Football Transfers take this to mean Ten Hag has given up on his own signing.

The Dutchman had been a frequent and vocal supporter of Antony, though publicly admitted Antony had not been performing to the standard required prior to the Fulham clash.

The report went on to state ‘the 24-year-old has been nothing short of a disaster for Ten Hag.’

Man Utd willing to incur eye-watering loss

TEAMtalk exclusively learned the writing was on the wall for Antony all the way back in mid-January.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, told us Man Utd would be more than happy to sell Antony if bids in the £50m range are received.

Given his £85m (including add-ons) arrival price, that would represent a colossal loss of around £35m on a player who in theory, should be entering his prime years.

We also learned Man Utd aren’t fussed who they sell to and would be just as open to selling within England or to a European side as they would be selling to Saudi Arabia.

In other news, Antony isn’t likely to be the only Ten Hag signing to be ousted at season’s end…

