Ten Hag told ‘fed up’ attacker isn’t Man Utd level as transformative role predicted at Premier League rival

Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga has been advised to leave the club for Everton, which would be a better reflection of his level, according to one pundit – while an insider has revealed he is dissatisfied with his situation at Old Trafford.

Elanga came through the Man Utd academy before making his senior debut in the spring of 2021. He went on to score on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League season, on just his second appearance.

In his first full season with the senior team, Elanga then added a further 27 appearances and three goals. This time around, he has failed to score from 15 appearances in all competitions so far.

Elanga has been playing on either wing or up front, but hasn’t found much joy from any attacking avenue. Hence, his Man Utd future has been coming into question recently.

There have been rumours that Everton are ready to offer him an escape route from Old Trafford. The Toffees are searching for new excitement in attack to climb away from the relegation zone.

Although Elanga’s recent record might not be too promising, he has only been given six starts by Erik ten Hag. His potential remains intact and could be unlocked by another manager.

According to former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Elanga should be giving serious thought to leaving Man Utd for Everton.

Indeed, Agbonlahor thinks Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are ahead of the Sweden international in terms of ability. With that in mind, he should be thinking about getting more regular gametime over on Merseyside.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “I think Elanga is a really good player.

“I just don’t see him as at the right level for Man United.

“They’ve got Garnacho available, they’ve got Sancho who will be coming back – he’s just not quite at that level. But he is a Premier League player.

“Everton is a club where he can go straight into the side and really help them get up the table by showing everyone what he can do with a start week-in, week-out.”

Meanwhile, journalist Simon Phillips has told Give Me Sport that Elanga has become “fed up” with his situation in Manchester.

Phillips said: “Frank Lampard has been wanting attacking options since the summer. He was disappointed that they didn’t get on top of that and believes they’ve stayed quite short-handed in that position.

“Elanga has become a bit fed up at United. He’s said to be assessing his options for the next couple of windows.”

Elanga backed for fresh start at Everton

Only Wolves and Nottingham Forest have scored fewer goals than Everton in the Premier League after 16 games this season.

Therefore, they need new ideas up front, whether from a central or wide position. Perhaps Elanga could bring something new to the table.

Agbonlahor seems to be right in predicting that there would be a bigger role for him at Goodison Park than Old Trafford. Elanga has shown glimpses of his potential, but there might be a more suitable stage for him on Merseyside.

For what it’s worth, his contract with Man Utd is due to last until 2026. Still only 20 years old, his future will have to be weighed up carefully by his current club, in case they make a decision too soon.

But in terms of the immediate future, allowing Elanga to go out and develop his game might be the most sensible course of action.

That might suit Everton too, since the initial reports of their interest suggested a loan deal was their preference.

It will be up to Elanga to make the most of any opportunities he gets, either at Man Utd or Everton.

