Ten Hag told Man Utd sack is inevitable, as ‘dreadful’ transfer dealings ripped apart following Onana errors

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told he is no longer the right man to lead the club, with his signings labelled ‘dreadful’ by one former Premier League striker.

Ten Hag is once again under pressure at Man Utd following their 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday. The result leaves Man Utd bottom of their group with just four points and needing results to go their way – as well as a surprise win against Bayern Munich – to reach the knockout stage.

Man Utd took the lead in just the 11th minute in Istanbul, when Alejandro Garnacho fired into the roof of the net on his left foot. Bruno Fernandes joined him on the scoresheet not long afterwards, sending a vicious strike from 25 yards out into the top corner.

But Man Utd were pegged back in the 29th minute when a Hakim Ziyech free-kick found its way through the wall, leaving goalkeeper Andre Onana left rooted to the spot.

The visitors’ two-goal lead was restored in the second half when Scott McTominay finished off a sweeping move. However, Onana then gifted Galatasaray a second goal, failing to deal with another Ziyech set-piece and palming it into his own net.

And Man Utd were left stunned when Kerem Akturkoglu took a great touch before beating Onana with a thunderous effort.

Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha then had a right-footed shot saved, while Fernandes hit the post and Facundo Pellistri failed to convert a golden opportunity for Man Utd from close range. The Champions League thriller ended 3-3, and neutrals were delighted with what they saw. Ten Hag, on the other hand, will have been furious.

Onana’s mistake against Galatasaray is the latest in a string of errors he has made since arriving from Inter over the summer. Ten Hag wanted the 27-year-old to replace David de Gea, but he has now been left with egg on his face.

Ten Hag way behind Guardiola, Klopp – Stan Collymore

In his column for CaughtOffside, ex-Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has suggested it is only a matter of time before the Dutchman is sacked, with his poor transfers the main reason.

‘In terms of Man Utd’s record under Erik ten Hag, it’s poor. It’s all about winning, that’s the most important thing, performances don’t need to be cavalier,’ he wrote.

‘Do I think he’s the long-term man for the club? I don’t. You’ve got to have the character or the personality of a Pep [Guardiola] or a [Jurgen] Klopp to be able to really assert influence over the club, something Ten Hag has struggled to do.

‘When you are a Man Utd manager and you run a football club that brings in Andre Onana, who is arguably worse than the outgoing goalkeeper, then that has to be on the manager.

‘If you look at Klopp’s signings from when he had a real say over transfers, ditto Man City, virtually every player in the early days, were seven, eight or nine out of ten players. You can’t say that about Onana. That tells me everything I need to know about the recruitment at Old Trafford and the panic buying.

‘Rasmus Hojlund at £70m is another. United were basically under pressure because Liverpool had got [Cody] Gakpo, Man City had [Erling] Haaland, Aston Villa had tied down Ollie Watkins… so all of a sudden Man Utd are like, “we need a striker”.

Man Utd arrivals ‘blatantly not ready’

‘Their recruitment has been absolutely dreadful and ultimately the manager has given the thumbs up to some of the players coming in when some of them are blatantly not ready to play for Man Utd week in, week out.’

Although, Collymore did give Ten Hag some advice over how he can rescue his position when Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at Man Utd.

‘The only way Ten Hag turns the corner is if he hangs his reputation on the next four or five signings doing the business for the club,’ he added. ‘If he does that and they become a success, then he gets the kind of power and gravitas at the football club that fans would expect him to have, and everybody goes, “he’s got this”.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday that Man Utd will look to bring a new manager in if Ten Hag fails to guide them to a top-four spot, and wins a domestic trophy, this season.

The main candidate for the job right now is Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, who is earning plenty of praise for the fantastic work he has done on the south coast.

