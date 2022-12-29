Man Utd told signing of world-class Tottenham star is possible and deal will make them unstoppable

Manchester United have been told to push the boat out to sign a high-quality Tottenham star with his transfer seen as obtainable for perhaps the first time ever.

Erik ten Hag has made a promising start to life at Old Trafford after being chosen as the permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Inherting a side that laboured home in sixth last season, he was allowed to spend well over £200m on new players last summer.

And with six new names arriving, United have looked upwardly mobile under the Dutchman’s control. Tuesday’s easy 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest puts them within a point of Tottenham in fourth. And with a match in hand, hopes are growing that Champions League football could return to Old Trafford next season.

However, securing a top-four berth will likely be a fight to the finish line and key to their hopes may well be a successful January window.

Ten Hag wants to strengthen both in defence and attack. Indeed, he very much has a new right-back high on hist list of priorities.

The United manager, though, is also keen to strengthen his attacking options. Cristiano Ronaldo is now history and the veteran Portuguese star is on the brink of sealing a lucrative move with a medical booked in.

Indeed, Ten Hag admits that United are very much in looking for more firepower in January if the right opportunity arises. And Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims they are looking towards a Rennes star as a possible option.

However, one player they have regularly been linked with is Harry Kane. The Tottenham star has been the subject of speculation linking him with United for a number of years.

Manchester United told to sign Harry Kane

The closest, though, he has come to leaving came in the summer of 2021. That was after Manchester City saw two bids fail for the England striker.

But with Daniel Levy rejecting their approach, he was ultimately convinced to stay. However, his deal is currently due to expire in just 18 months time – and for maybe the first time ever, Tottenham look extremely vulnerable to his exit.

Now with United in the market for a new frontman, Dean Saunders has urged them to make a play for Kane.

“Just the focal point down the middle [United need] and someone who can get on the end of crosses and – there’s an example – they need Erling Haaland,” Saunders told talkSPORT.

“Somebody like Harry Kane, Haaland. Look at Harry Kane’s header [vs Brentford], he has missed a penalty at the World Cup, you put balls in the box for Harry Kane he will get 20 goals a season every season.

“If you pay £150m for Harry Kane, there is a fair chance that he will get you 20 goals. Because he does it every year, consistent. Brilliant header, he just knows what to do. You can’t teach people to do that, I have tried, you can’t.”

Kane may be up for new career challenge

Saunders believes Kane’s insticts in front of goal would serve United well. Furthermore, he believes one big move away from Tottenham could tempt him this season before the chance passes him by.

“You can show them where to run, and you can say ‘You’re standing still too much, you need to get out of the defender’s eyeline’, you can go out on the training ground and practise their finishing and getting their technique right and actually robot them into certain spots in the box, but you can’t give them an instinct.

“He is getting on a bit now. He had his chance to go and he stayed at Spurs. Or rather, Spurs stopped him going I think in the end. But he was ready to go to Man City. If you are looking for a striker that is going to get you guaranteed 20 goals a season, there’s not many. Lewandowski’s one, Harry Kane’s another one.”

Tottenham, of course, will not let Kane go without a fight. But with a deal expiring in 18 months, Spurs face a test of their resolve if a sizeable offer arrives.

The England skipper will turn 30 in July. And he may fear a big move will pass him by forever if he doesn’t move next summer.

READ MORE: Tottenham meet with Napoli officials to discuss transfer of £25m midfielder as two other deals gather pace