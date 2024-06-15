Manchester United stand no chance of offloading Marcus Rashford this summer despite being open to a sale, with a former Red Devils striker labelling the types of sums the club want “ridiculous”.

Rashford, 26, enjoyed the most fruitful campaign of his career two seasons ago. The left winger bagged 30 goals across all competitions and was near unplayable at times.

However, like many in a Man Utd shirt last season, Rashford took several steps back when it came time to kick on.

Rashford finished the year with lowly figures of eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances. The forward also received criticism for a perceived lack of effort when United were out of possession too.

Major change is on the horizon at Man Utd with Sir Jim Ratcliffe leading the new era.

A sweeping squad clear-out is anticipated, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial leading the exodus via free agency. Elsewhere, United hope to collect significant fees through the sales of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Aaron Wam-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Donny van de Beek and Casemiro could also depart if United receive suitable bids.

In fact, a prior report within the national media claimed Man Utd have deemed just three players unsellable for any price. The trio in question are rising young stars Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Gannacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

United are thus willing to entertain bids for Rashford, though would only accept top dollar for the homegrown forward. That is the same approach the club have adopted regarding the future of fellow high earner Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford has drawn links with filling the void left by Kylian Mbappe on PSG’s left wing.

However, according to former Liverpool, Man Utd and England striker, Michael Owen, United will ultimately price Rashford out of a move anyway.

Owen “can’t imagine” why any club would pay big for Rashford

Firstly, Owen believes Rashford would be wise to remain at Old Trafford. However, the 44-year-old also stated that no club will make an official move for the winger anyway given Man Utd would supposedly demand a giant fee in the £80m-£100m range.

Rashford is unquestionably a talented player and will fancy his chances of bouncing back after a dire season. Nonetheless, it does appear unlikely in the extreme that any club would be willing to take a chance to the tune of £80m-plus on the forward.

“I think he [Rashford] should stay,” said Owen (as quoted by the Manchester Evening News). “I mean, he’s a local lad, he’s obviously a talented boy. And with all due respect, he’s a great player, but where’s his move?

“Who buys him? He’s not going to cost 20 million, is he? He’s going to be 80, 90, 100 million or something ridiculous. So who buys him at that? I can’t imagine.

“Having been so up and down and out of form for periods, I’d be very surprised if any of the big hitters would want to go and spend massive, massive money on him. So, I think as much as it’s all pie in the sky and everybody likes to get excited by it.

“I just don’t see any option really, bar him finding his form at Manchester United. As I say, he’s talented, very talented.”

Owen makes stunning Rashford, Euro 2024 claim

Rashford will not contribute to England’s efforts at Euro 2024 and to the surprise of some, was not even named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad.

Rashford’s poor form suggests Southgate was right to overlook the United frontman, though Owen believes his omission was a mistake.

In fact, Owen went on to claim that not only should Rashford have made the squad, but he should also be in the starting eleven.

“I would be starting him for England in the Euros. I think we need pace,” declared Owen.

“On the left-hand side, we need pace somewhere in the team. And I think he’s never let England down. I still think he’s that good. I would be an advocate for him to stay.”

With Rashford and fellow left winger Jack Grealish not making the cut, England are expected to field Phil Foden on the left flank.

