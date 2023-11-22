Ten Hag told why Hojlund is struggling as Man Utd treble winner points to worrying reason

Rasmus Hojlund has made a big impression on Manchester United treble winner, Jaap Stam, though the Dutchman has picked out a troubling reason behind the striker’s early struggles at Old Trafford.

Stam won three Premier League titles in his three full years at Man Utd and was a major figure in their historic treble-winning season in 1998/99.

The legendary Dutch centre-half knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed with The Red Devils and seemingly believes new striker Rasmus Hojlund can catch light in Manchester.

But for the time being at least, United’s £72m (including add-ons) signing from Atalanta has struggled to get out of the gate.

Hojlund is yet to break his duck in the Premier League. He has scored five goals in the Champions League, though United have remarkably lost each of the three contests in which he’s found the net.

That perhaps sums up Hojlund’s problem at United – those around him simply aren’t good enough.

The Manchester Evening News called upon United to sign a Premier League winger Liverpool have been tipped to replace Mohamed Salah with. Per the MEN, landing the livewire wideman would also bring the best out of Hojlund.

Now, when speaking to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Stam ran the rule over Hojlund.

Stam listed Hojlund’s many attributes that have wowed him thus far. However, of greater concern is Stam’s claim Hojlund’s teammates are simply not of the standard required to play in the Premier League.

While Stam didn’t name names, it stands to reason he’d be referring to those whose job it is to provide Hojlund with chances – such as Marcus Rashford and Antony, to name just two.

Some Man Utd stars can’t play at Prem level – Stam

“[Hojlund] has made a really good impression on me,” said Stam. “I think he is a really good player.

“He is very talented. He has an excellent left leg, a really good physique and lots of speed and he has shown that in his first matches for United.

“The thing about him, when he comes to such a big club as a very young man, is that it is not easy for him to show his qualities. Because he also needs the players around him.

“He needs them to put him on stage and give him opportunities to score.

“He plays in a team that lacks confidence. He has players around him who don’t have the confidence and maybe not even the qualities to play at this level.

“So it’s not going to be easy for him, but he’s just going to have to do what he can.

“He must show his qualities and work hard. Hopefully he scores some goals and then he gets even more confidence.”

