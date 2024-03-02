Ten Hag ‘on trial’ at Man Utd with recently-available PL boss ‘leading candidate’ to ‘fix’ Red Devils

Insider Dean Jones feels Erik ten Hag is “on trial” at Manchester United until the end of the season, and Julen Lopetegui is a “leading candidate” as he “has fixed teams.”

After finishing third in the Premier League last season, reaching the FA Cup final and winning the League Cup under Ten Hag, United fans would have been excited about this season.

In the summer, they splashed around £170million on three new players.

But things have gone backwards this season, with the Red Devils currently sixth in the Premier League, six points below Tottenham in fifth.

A number of reports are surfacing regarding who’s going to take over from Ten Hag.

That’s as things are beginning to look more bleak for him by the week.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that he’s seen as a dead man walking at Old Trafford, with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe joining key players in losing faith in the boss.

As such, Ratcliffe plans to appoint a new boss in the summer.

DON’T MISS: Next Man Utd manager: Zinedine Zidane makes final verdict on replacing Ten Hag as shock Dan Ashworth pick for job is revealed

Ten Hag on trial at Man Utd

Insider Jones is reporting on the same track, as he suggests Ten Hag is not fully a lost cause, but he’s heading that way, and a poor finish to the campaign could see him axed.

“I think there’s a lot to consider. I do really think that Ten Hag is on trial for the rest of the season,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

With United still to play rivals Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, things don’t look as if they’ll be easy.

And if Ten Hag is to be let go, Jones believes former Wolves boss Lopetegui – who left due to differences in opinion between him and the board in the summer – is one of the main names to take over.

Lopetegui has ‘fixed teams’

“I think someone like Lopetegui is actually probably one of the more intriguing candidates when you consider the levels he’s worked at, how he improves people, how he has fixed teams, the demands he puts on himself and the people around them,” Jones said.

“Also the drive that he clearly has to get another Premier League job and one that is higher up the ladder than the one he had at Wolves.”

Ratcliffe certainly seems like he’s attempting to do some fixing, so Lopetegui could be his man, and Jones feels he’ll be under consideration if Ten Hag’s reign comes to an end.

“I think if ten Hag was sacked tomorrow, Lopetegui would be a leading candidate for this job,” Jones added.

“I’ll be amazed if Man United weren’t to seriously consider him for the job. I think that there’s a lot about Lopetegui that makes sense in this scenario for United.”

READ MORE: Man Utd, Tottenham in mix for 10-goal gem blacklisted by his own club ahead of certain summer move