Ten Hag turns to Eredivisie again as Man Utd intrude race for €40m winger with eye-catching assists record

Manchester United are new contenders to sign Johan Bakayoko from PSV in the Eredivisie, according to reports.

Bakayoko enjoyed a breakthrough season with PSV in 2022-23, scoring seven goals from 33 appearances and adding five assists. It led to links with a transfer to the Premier League in the summer, when Brentford were willing to make a club-record offer.

Sources also confirmed to TEAMtalk that there was interest from Liverpool and Burnley, but Bakayoko ultimately stayed put in Eindhoven.

Since the summer transfer window closed, Bakayoko has been linked once again with Liverpool, Brentford and Tottenham in view of 2024.

Now, Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel has revealed that Man Utd are also ready to compete for Bakayoko’s signature.

During the Erik ten Hag era, Man Utd have brought players like Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Lisandro Martinez and Antony (both Ajax) to the club from Eredivisie sides.

Bakayoko is now establishing himself as one of the best players in the Dutch top flight. To illustrate, only teammate Joey Veerman has made more assists than his eight in the 2023-24 Eredivisie.

There will subsequently be attention on Bakayoko again ahead of the January and summer 2024 transfer windows.

It is currently estimated that PSV will be seeking a fee in the region of €40m (£34.7m) to consider cashing in on Bakayoko, who is under contract until 2026.

Now a fully fledged Belgium international, Bakayoko has spent his entire club career with PSV so far. It will be interesting to see what his next step is.

Over the past couple of seasons, he has earned experience in the Champions League and Europa League, in addition to his domestic duties in the Dutch game.

Where does Bakayoko play?

Left-footed, the 20-year-old likes to cut in from the right flank to make an impact around the opponent’s goal.

It has enabled him to contribute 11 goals and 18 assists in 64 appearances across his spell with PSV so far.

If Man Utd can win the race to sign him, he would become the fifth player to join the Red Devils from PSV after Jaap Stam, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ji-sung Park and – most recently – Memphis Depay.

Given his role, Bakayoko could become an upgrade on Antony, who has nowhere near his amount of goal contributions from the same position this season.

But there is nothing yet to suggest that Man Utd might be in the lead for Bakayoko, since he has a range of other admirers too.

