Ten Hag ‘under threat’ at Man Utd as Ratcliffe closes in on ‘coup’ appointment amid sweeping changes

Erik ten Hag could be replaced at Man Utd this summer

New Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is edging closer to the capture of Dan Ashworth, and the move will reportedly see Erik ten Hag come ‘under threat’ as manager.

Ten Hag has been in charge of Man Utd since July 2022. Since then he has helped the Red Devils win the League Cup, reach an FA Cup final and return to the Champions League, as they finished third in the Premier League last season.

While Ten Hag’s main focus is matters on the pitch, he has also taken a role in several other aspects of the club, including transfers.

But with Ratcliffe purchasing a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd from the Glazers, Ten Hag’s role will soon be significantly reduced.

Ratcliffe, along with performance director Sir Dave Brailsford, wants to instil an entire new hierarchy at Man Utd to help them get back to the summit of English and European football.

CEO Richard Arnold left at the end of last year and has been succeeded by former Man City chief Omar Berrada, while director of football John Murtough is also at serious risk of being replaced.

Ratcliffe and Brailsford have identified Ashworth, currently sporting director at Newcastle United, to lead Man Utd’s football operations in the long run.

Should Ashworth officially join Man Utd, then he wants Sam Jewell to work under him as head of recruitment. The pair previously built up a fantastic reputation together at Brighton.

Erik ten Hag ‘under threat’ at Man Utd – report

Football Insider have now provided an update on Ashworth’s plans for Man Utd. They state that while Ten Hag will be safe in his job until the end of the season, a big change could be coming over the summer.

The Dutchman is ‘under threat’ of being replaced by a truly elite manager who can get Man Utd challenging the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The report does not mention who Ashworth’s ideal target to replace Ten Hag is, though that information will probably emerge in the coming weeks.

Ahead of Newcastle’s home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday, Eddie Howe was quizzed on Ashworth’s possible exit, with the move labelled a ‘significant coup’ for Man Utd.

When asked if there is worry at Newcastle that Ashworth will take inside knowledge to Man Utd, the manager responded: “Your concerns are relevant.

“I don’t know quite how much I can say on that, but I share your feelings.”

On Ashworth being privy to Newcastle’s transfer plans, Howe continued: “Yes, and that’s why I say he’s in a position of power, with a lot of intelligence and information. That’s why it’s a slightly unusual situation.”

Howe was then asked if the 52-year-old has said he wants to remain at Newcastle amid Man Utd’s interest. “No. Whatever happens, I think we want a quick resolution. It’s better for everybody if that’s the case,” Howe replied.

