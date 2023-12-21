Ten Hag warned to think twice over dumping £70m Man Utd star despite youngster’s meteoric rise

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told that Kobbie Mainoo is not quite ready to step into the shoes of Casemiro full time amid claims the Brazilian midfielder could be heading for the Old Trafford exit door in January.

The Dutchman is trying to find the winning formula at Old Trafford this season after overseeing an unexpectedly-difficult season so far, with a number of key players failing to find their best form across the park. But it is arguably in the centre of midfield where Ten Hag has most struggled to get the balance right with a combination of players used so far this season.

Indeed, United moved to bring in Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a season’s loan from Fiorentina in the summer, with a view to a permanent move. However, the 27-year-old is yet to find his best form and there remains some doubts over whether Ten Hag will take up that option to sign him for the long-term.

Much of his situation may well depend on the futures of two other United midfielders who have also seen their futures come under the limelight in recent weeks.

And while Christian Eriksen can no longer be considered a first-choice starter for the Red Devils, it appears to be £70m signing Casemiro who is nearer the exit door.

Indeed, the former Real Madrid man has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January after seeing injuries limit his effectiveness this season.

To that end, a report this week claimed Casemiro was one of a £220m quartet who had been cleared to leave by Ten Hag in January.

Savage urges Man Utd to think twice before dumping Casemiro

Those calls have grown even louder in recent weeks in the wake of Mainoo’s brilliant start to life in the United first team, where the 18-year-old has shone in his five senior appearances to date.

However, speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk, Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage is urging on the side of caution about hyping up Mainoo, stressing it is too soon to consider him a heir to the Brazilian star.

“It’s a little bit early to say that considering Casemiro has won five Champions League titles so far,” Savage told TEAMtalk.

“But what I will say about Kobbie – and I watched him a lot when he was coming through the United academy alongside my son, Charlie – is that he has got great composure, he can receive and play the ball in tight areas, and is extremely confident in his own ability. You can also see the admiration that he has from United’s senior stars and the confidence they have in him…

“It’s tremendous for Manchester United’s academy that they have produced another player that is so good – a real feather in their cap.

“His first three Premier League games for Manchester United have been away at Everton, Newcastle and Liverpool – and he’s not looked out of place in any of them. Wow, what an impact he’s had and it proves the old adage that if you’re good enough, it doesn’t matter how old you are!

“Ten Hag has certainly shown his faith in him and it’s been a great start for him. He did well playing alongside Sofyan Amrabat with Scott McTominay playing a more advanced role. But he needs that experience alongside him..”

Sky the limit for Kobbie Mainoo

Reports recently have stated that Ten Hag has loved what he has seen so far from the teenager, who is set to see his salary doubled at Old Trafford.

Savage, though, believes the sky is the limit for Mainoo, who he thinks can become one of the best defensive midfielders around if he continues his progress but listens to those around him.

“You have to credit Nick Cox in the academy for the way he’s developed Kobbie,” Savage added.

“And, if he keeps his feet on the ground, he listens and learns from those around him, which is the most important thing as a youngster, he will do exceptionally well. United are quite rightly very excited and he could become an enormous success.

“But let’s be realistic for now and not heap too much pressure on his young shoulders! And I do think it’s a little bit too early to suggest that he’s already a replacement for Casemiro.”

The Stockport-born youngster’s deal currently ties him to United until summer 2027, with the club holding an option to extend that by a further year.

But if he continues making such rapid strides, it surely won’t be long before they extend that further and offer him a serious salary to boot.

