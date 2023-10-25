Ten Hag wins, with Man Utd to succeed in foiling Euro giant’s raid for ‘key’ man

Manchester United will successfully fend off Ajax who had hoped to lure a ‘key’ man Erik ten Hag trusts back to the Netherlands, per reports.

Ajax are in the midst of a truly torrid start to the season which has seen them win just two out of 11 matches across all competitions.

The Amsterdam giant are accustomed to sparring with Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven atop the Eredivisie table. However, after last weekend’s 4-3 defeat to Utrecht, Ajax remarkably sit in 17th position out of 18 in the Dutch top flight.

The end result saw manager Maurice Steijn relieved of his duties by mutual consent on Monday.

As such, Ajax are on the hunt for a suitable replacement and former Man Utd boss, Louis van Gaal, is helping to oversee the search after taking up an advisory role at Ajax.

One candidate in Ajax’s sights is Mitchell van der Gaag. The Dutchman, 52, serves as one of Ten Hag’s two assistant coaches at the Old Trafford. The other is Steve McClaren.

Van der Gaag and Ten Hag are known to share a strong bond and worked together at Ajax prior to moving to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail described Van der Gaag as a ‘key part’ of Ten Hag’s backroom team and as such, the United boss was extremely reluctant to part ways with his fellow countryman.

Now, a fresh update from the Athletic has revealed Man Utd are set to foil any Ajax approach.

They state Van der Gaag is ‘expected to stay’ at Man Utd in spite of Ajax’s confirmed interest.

It’s claimed the Dutch giant are fully aware Van der Gaag is ‘seen as a crucial figure in Ten Hag’s coaching team’. Accordingly, Van der Gaag is ‘expected to remain in [his] post’ at Old Trafford.

With that particular route all but closed off to Ajax, Van Gaal and co must turn to other options.

