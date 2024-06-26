A change Manchester United were seeking to make will be blocked by Erik ten Hag upon signing his new contract, according to a report.

Despite overseeing a difficult campaign that saw Man Utd secure their worst finish in Premier League history (eighth), Erik ten Hag retained the overwhelming support of United’s fanbase.

The Dutchman had looked to be on the brink in the latter stages of the season, though the heroic FA Cup victory at the expense of bitter rivals Manchester City helped spare Ten Hag.

Man Utd did speak to countless managerial candidates, such as Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, to name just two.

United also explored the hiring of under-fire England boss Gareth Southgate. The timeline over that appointment – given Southgate’s sole focus is on England at Euro 2024 – did not lend itself to a quick deal.

As such, United ultimately opted to stick with Ten Hag and news of his retention came a whopping 16 days after the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag was left ‘angry and frustrated’ by the delay, though may quickly earn a measure of revenge on his employers.

Ten Hag gets one over on Ratcliffe

The Dutchman is expected to sign a new two-year contract extension that will tie his future to Old Trafford until 2027.

Prior reports claimed co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had sought to reduce the power Ten Hag – or any incoming new manager – had at the club.

Firstly, the responsibility for new signings would be broadened throughout the hierarchy and be influenced less by the manager.

Furthermore, Ratcliffe sought to change the name of the job title from manager to head coach.

But according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Ten Hag will not lose his manager status when signing his extension.

They stated ‘despite some modifications to his role at Old Trafford, it’s understood there will not be a great deal of change and Ten Hag will still retain the title of manager.’

On the subject of when the new deal will be finalised, the Times reported United hope to conclude the agreement before their pre-season tour of the USA which begins in July.

Man Utd legend’s return ‘advanced’

Further positive news is on the horizon for Ten Hag amid the anticipated return of club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Burnley had explored appointing the iconic striker as their new manager following Vincent Kompany’s defection to Bayern Munich.

However, Ten Hag sought to bring fellow Dutchman Van Nistelrooy back to the club where he starred between 2001-06 as part of his coaching staff.

TEAMtalk can confirm Van Nistelrooy’s return in a coaching capacity is advanced.

