TEAMtalk have been told that talks to bring a Manchester United club legend back to Old Trafford are now at an advanced stage as Erik ten Hag makes a major addition to his backroom team.

United are undergoing major changes as they begin life under the guidance of new part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. They are building a new team that can help Ten Hag push the side forward to more success.

They are not just targeting a new team for recruitment or new players but they are also looking to strengthen the team in the dugout and talks are ongoing over a new member of Ten Hag’s coaching staff. Indeed, discussions are now advancing with former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ten Hag and Van Nistelrooy have a good relationship and sources state that the former PSV boss is open to joining up and helping bring former glories back to Old Trafford. Being a manager is still an ambition of the Dutchman, who had reasonable success at PSV Eindhoven.

Van Nistelrooy had been a target for recently-promoted Premier League side Leicester City before they decided to opt for Steve Cooper instead, while Burnley have also been keen after Vincent Kompany’s departure for Bayern Munich.

However, he could now be set for an emotional return to United, with Fabrizio Romano initially stating that Ten Hag has asked Van Nistelrooy about joining his coaching staff at the Theatre of Dreams.

Van Nistelrooy return takes a step forward

Things have progressed since then and there is an offer on the table to come in and bring some of his skills to the current set up. His addition would be seen as a great help to a side who are missing a world-class number nine.

Of course the former Holland international hung the boots up a long time ago but his experience and ability to score goals can only help the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled to find consistent goalscoring form since arriving at the club.

Van Nistelrooy established himself as one of United’s greatest-ever goalscorers during his spell at Old Trafford, scoring 150 goals in 219 appearances for the club.

