‘Terrible’ Man Utd told they couldn’t even win Scottish title after ‘stinking game out’ vs Rangers

Manchester United have been labelled ‘terrible’ and told they would would not even win the Scottish Premiership title after their late win over Rangers on Thursday.

Man Utd went ahead in the 52nd minute when their former goalkeeper Jack Butland tried to clear a corner, only to punch the ball into his own net. Cyriel Dessers left the Old Trafford crowd stunned in the 88th minute when he capitalised on a Harry Maguire mistake to rifle into the bottom corner and equalise for Rangers.

Bruno Fernandes rescued United in stoppage time when he volleyed home from a Lisandro Martinez cross to give Ruben Amorim’s side a crucial 2-1 win.

The result leaves United fourth in the Europa League standings with a great chance of making it into the last 16.

United failed to blow the visitors away, despite having a far more expensive squad and a vast array of stars in the team.

talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has now blasted United for their performance, claiming they ‘stunk the game out’ and questioning whether they would be able to beat Celtic to the Scottish title.

He said: “Terrible, terrible football. What have I just watched?

“Two teams that just are just trying to find and fight their way to get something going.

“Man United, honestly… what was Butland and the own goal about? If you ask Jack Butland to punch the ball his own goal when he’s trying to punch it one way, yet somehow get some backspin on it you know, he wouldn’t be able to do it. A freak goal.

“It’s all about the result. Yeah, knockout cup football is all about the result. But Man United fans are looking for a bit more, you’re looking for like seeds or a little bit of, you know, green shoots of recovery.

“‘Is there something there we can build? Is there something happening?’ Sad news for them is no, there’s no green shoots of recovery, that’s all about the result.”

Man Utd would not beat Celtic – Cundy

Cundy continued: “Based on what I’m looking at and the bits I’ve seen from Celtic, I don’t think United would beat them.

“So Rangers are some distance behind Celtic, right? There’s a chasm between them, and there’s another chasm between them and [Dundee United] who are third [in the Scottish Premiership].

“Man United, this is a side… There’s many reasons as to why United are where they are and how they are.

“But the goal that they conceded, what is Harry Maguire doing? Now, this is his position, this is where it suits him. It’s a long way, he sees it coming… it’s terrible defending. It’s a lovely finish with his laces right, but what is Maguire doing?”

The former Chelsea defender added: “Rangers can go home and I think hold their heads up high, they’re struggling.

“They deserved something out of tonight’s game, United were terrible. I thought Rangers were pretty damn poor as well in all honestly, two bad teams I thought.

“And I’m looking at that, I wouldn’t put a pound of Cundy money on Man United to go up in the Scottish Premiership and win the title. Not one single pound. Celtic will give them a game.

“Those two teams out there, they stunk the game out. That was a terrible spectacle.”

Man Utd transfers: Favourable exit agreed; improved bid for top target

Meanwhile, United have managed to get Antony out of the club on favourable terms.

Real Betis have agreed to pay 84 per cent of the winger’s salary, which works out at approximately £168,000 a week.

That will save United around £3.7m between now and the end of the season, money which can be spent on a prospective new signing.

Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu is United’s top target as things stand.

They have submitted an improved bid worth more than €30m (£25.2m / $31.5m) after having their opening offer rejected.

Dorgu has already agreed personal terms as he is excited by the prospect of starring for United.

