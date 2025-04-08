Pundit Troy Deeney has praised the connection that is emerging between Manchester United stars Alejandro Garnacho and Patrick Dorgu but has criticised one player for having the ‘touch of an elephant’.

Man Utd played out a desperately dull goalless draw with rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday. While Ruben Amorim will be pleased that his side managed to shut out Pep Guardiola’s serial winners, home fans were left bored to tears as United only managed two shots on target.

Gary Neville has blasted both teams for smiling and hugging at full time after showing a severe lack of intensity and hunger to win throughout the 90 minutes.

“That’s not a Premier League game of football,” Neville said.

On Match of the Day 2, former Watford ace Deeney praised Garnacho but questioned Dorgu’s technique.

Dorgu was involved in the build up play as Garnacho raced towards goal in just the first minute before winning a free-kick in a dangerous area for his side.

“Garnacho was the only shining light,” Deeney said. “It was a bad game of football, let’s be honest. I think you’re starting to see now Amorim’s work. What Amorim wants from his 10s is running in between the full-back and centre-back.

“This is 53 seconds in, could he [Garnacho] go on his left foot and get a shot off?”

Garnacho switched to the right flank later in the first half and went on to set up Dorgu for a good opportunity when he put the ball across goal.

But the January arrival messed up the chance with a poor touch and Deeney was not impressed.

“Garnacho’s willingness to run in behind is what United need going forward. And this is what Amorim’s talking about,” Deeney added.

“This touch from Dorgu is like the touch of a baby elephant, it’s so terrible. If they want to score goals they need to do better.

“It all comes from him [Garnacho], his willingness to run. They’re starting to build a nice connection down this left-hand side, Garnacho and Dorgu.”

Garnacho, Dorgu have bright futures

Dorgu and Garnacho, both 20, are two very exciting young players for United. Garnacho is still getting used to life as a No 10, rather than as a left winger, but he is often a bright spark for United.

Although, the Argentina starlet can be very frustrating in front of goal and needs to work on his finishing if he is to reach the next level.

Interestingly, Garnacho has been tipped to leave United, with Chelsea and Napoli having held talks for him in January.

United have slapped a £50m price tag on his head, knowing that his sale would given Amorim increased funds to sign new players.

Dorgu, meanwhile, will be disappointed with the passage of play Deeney criticised. The Dane is showing great desire though and it should not be too long before he gets his first goal for his new club.

