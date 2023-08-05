Manchester United are one of the richest clubs in the world and they are no strangers to spending large sums of money in the transfer market.

There have been some notable success stories but also a fair few flops that have failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive signings in United’s history and how those players subsequently fared after completing the move.

Note: we’ve only used the initial transfer fees and haven’t taken into account any potential add-ons.

10. Leny Yoro – £52.1m

Yoro

United agreed to pay Lille an initial £52.1million and another £6.7million in bonuses for the 18-year-old, making him one of the most expensive teenagers of all time.

“Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back,” United sporting director Dan Ashworth said.

“Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.”

9. Mason Mount – £55m

After finishing third in the Premier League and winning the League Cup in 2022/23, Ten Hag identified Mount as his top summer target in 2023.

Chelsea rejected three bids from United before accepting a fourth offer of £55million upfront and an additional £5million in bonuses.

8. Angel Di Maria – £59.7m

Having produced a man-of-the-match performance for Real Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final, expectations were high when Di Maria joined United in a £59.7million deal.

He made a strong start to his Old Trafford career with three goals and four assists in his first six games, including that sensational chip at Leicester City.

But everything went downhill from there as the Argentina international struggled to settle in Manchester and also had a poor relationship with Louis van Gaal.

Despite signing a five-year contract at United, he left after just one solitary season and joined Paris Saint-Germain in a £44.3million deal.

7. Casemiro – £60m

There were a few eyebrows raised when United splashed out an initial £60million on a 30-year-old Casemiro in the summer of 2022.

The Brazil international enjoyed an excellent debut season at Old Trafford and helped end United’s six-year trophy drought by scoring the opener against Newcastle in their 2023 Carabao Cup final victory.

6. Ramsus Hojlund – £64m

Despite only scoring nine Serie A goals during his solitary season at Atalanta in 2022/23, Hojlund did enough to impress Ten Hag.

United fought off competition from Paris Saint-Germain and agreed to pay Atalanta an initial £64million for the striker, with a further £8million in potential add-ons.

5. Jadon Sancho – £73m

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the world.

After a protracted 18-month pursuit, the Manchester City academy graduate returned to England and joined United in a £73million deal in the summer of 2021.

But he’s yet to replicate his stunning Bundesliga form in the Premier League, registering just nine goals and six assists in the competition.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Dortmund after a public bust-up with Ten Hag, although

4. Romelu Lukaku – £75m

After Wayne Rooney left United and returned to Everton in the summer of 2017, Lukaku moved in the opposite direction in a £75m deal.

He scored an impressive 27 goals in all competitions in his debut season as United finished as runners-up in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

But the goals dried up in his second campaign, and the Belgium international became a much-maligned figure at Old Trafford.

United still managed to recoup most of the transfer fee when they sold Lukaku to Inter Milan for £73million in 2019.

3. Harry Maguire – £80m

Brought in from Leicester City for £80million in 2019, Maguire replaced Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender in football history.

The England international was named United captain a few months later and kept a total of 26 Premier League clean sheets during his first two seasons at the club, more than any other outfield player in that period.

But his form took a nosedive amid United’s struggles in the 2021/22 season, and he made a number of high-profile mistakes.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour under Ten Hag and United are reportedly prepared to offload him this summer at a considerable loss.

2. Antony – £82m

Alongside Lisandro Martinez, Ten Hag also reunited with Antony in the summer of 2022 after United agreed to meet Ajax’s asking price.

The Brazil international is yet to justify the £82million price tag and has been criticised for his lack of end product after registering just eight goals and three assists in his debut season.

“Of course, we expect front-line players to be a threat but also have an effect in the final third,” Ten Hag admitted. “He has to work on that.”

He still showed flashes of brilliance in 2022/23 and won United’s Goal of the Season award for his half-volley against Barcelona.

🚨 OFFICIAL ! Antony's goal against Barcelona is Manchester United's Goal of the Season. #MUFC ✅🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/K5IVPaiwsK — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) May 29, 2023

1. Paul Pogba – £89m

Four years after leaving United for Juventus on a free transfer, Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then-world-record transfer fee.

He enjoyed an impressive debut season in 2016/17, helping Jose Mourinho’s side lift the League Cup and scoring in the Europa League final win over Ajax.

But that was about as good as it got for the France international, who was often criticised for not showcasing his talents on a consistent basis.

He became a polarising figure among United fans and left the club on a free transfer once again at the end of the 2021/22 season.

