The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Fernandes takes second spot, Hojlund on the rise

While Manchester United have made some mistakes in recent years, they still have some really talented players on their books.

Erik ten Hag has already overseen a squad overhaul at Old Trafford, making 10 permanent signings and allowing 19 first-team players to leave the club.

United finished third in the Premier League in 2022/23 and are now looking to close the gap on Arsenal and Manchester City.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most valuable players at United.

10= Diogo Dalot – €40m

One of Jose Mourinho’s last signings at Old Trafford, Dalot joined United from boyhood club Porto in a €21.6million deal in 2018.

He’s gone from strength to strength under Ten Hag and recently committed his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

The Portugal international also ranks higher than fellow United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is currently valued at €25million.

10= Casemiro – €40m

Casemiro arrived at United last year with some serious pedigree, having won three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid.

He enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Old Trafford in 2022/23 and scored the opening goal in the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.

But the 31-year-old, who is the oldest player on this list, wasn’t a long-term investment by United and his market value is just €40million.

CASEMIRO!! 🇧🇷 LIFT OFF AT WEMBLEY!! MANCHESTER UNITED LEAD!! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tP3nznAnOQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2023

8. Luke Shaw – €42m

Shaw completed a €37.5million move to United in the summer of 2014 and is currently the longest-serving player at Old Trafford.

The left-back suffered a double leg break in 2015 and struggled under Jose Mourinho, but he has since become one of United’s standout performers.

“He’s showed a lot of leadership capacities,” Ten Hag said. “He’s the example at this moment, and with his skills and his physical power he brings a lot to the team.

“But now also with his mentality. He’s an example of how to win big games. I’m really happy with his development. I think it’s been huge either at centre-half or left full-back. He’s a great player and a great personality for the dressing room.”

Alongside Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, Shaw is currently the joint-most valuable left-back in the Premier League.

7= Jadon Sancho – €45m

Once regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the world, Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in an €85million deal in 2021.

But he’s struggled to replicate his Bundesliga form in the Premier League and has also been criticised for his ill-discipline off the pitch.

The 23-year-old was recently banished from first-team training after making a controversial social media post and refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag.

During his first two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, Sancho’s market value has plummeted from €100million to €45million.

7= Rasmus Hojlund – €45m

Hojlund has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 16 months and his market value increased tenfold, going from €4.5million to €45million.

The 20-year-old striker joined United in the summer after they agreed to pay Atalanta an initial €75million plus €10million in potential add-ons.

He’s made a promising start to his Old Trafford career and his market value is expected to carry on rising over the next few seasons.

5. Lisandro Martinez – €50m

United fought off competition from Arsenal to sign Martinez from Ajax in 2022 in a deal worth an initial €57.37million.

Despite initial fears that he would be too small to handle the Premier League, the 5ft 9in centre-back silenced his critics and enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Old Trafford.

The Argentina international is currently United’s most valuable defender and he’s formed a brilliant partnership with Raphael Varane, who is valued at €35million.

While his current contract doesn’t expire until 2027, United are reportedly looking to offer him a new deal and a significant pay rise.

4= Mason Mount – €60m

Mount came through the academy at Chelsea and made over 150 appearances for his boyhood club, winning their Player of the Year award in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Despite enduring a difficult 2022/23 season, the midfielder did enough to impress Ten Hag and United paid €64.2million to secure his signature.

“His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further by working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff,” United football director John Murtough said.

“Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness.”

4= Antony – €60m

The second-most expensive signing in United’s history, Antony moved to Old Trafford in a €100million deal in the summer of 2022.

He registered eight goals and three assists in his debut season at United and his market value rose from €35million to €60million.

But the 23-year-old winger has also divided opinion among supporters with his inconsistent displays and his over-reliance on his favoured left foot.

According to ESPN, United officials privately accept that they paid over the odds for the Brazil international but they believe he’ll eventually justify the price tag.

2. Bruno Fernandes – €75m

Since joining United in a €55million deal in January 2020, Fernandes has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

The Portugal international is renowned for his creativity and has also been a regular source of goals at Old Trafford, netting 66 in all competitions.

His importance to United was underlined in the summer when he was handed the captaincy by Ten Hag, who has been impressed with his leadership qualities.

“Bruno gives us a lot, always,” Ten Hag said. “[He is] an example on the pitch giving the energy, communicating. So there’s many skills to be the right captain and I think he shows it.

“His main skills are his energy, his defence transition is great, and also his final pass is very good. So three hugely-rated skills he has, besides others as well.”

1. Marcus Rashford – €80m

While United have made a number of big-money signings in recent years, an academy graduate takes top spot here.

Rashford, who made his senior debut in February 2016, has developed into one of the most dangerous attackers in world football.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his best-ever season in 2022/23, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances in all competitions.

He’s since signed a new five-year contract and his market value has risen to €80million, although it is likely to take much more than that to prize him away from Old Trafford.

