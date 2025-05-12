The amazing Man Utd XI for 2025/26 if Ruben Amorim claims Europa League glory

What kind of starting XI will Ruben Amorim be fielding next season?

After struggling in the Premier League in 2024/25, Manchester United have a chance to salvage their season by winning the Europa League.

Ruben Amorim’s side will face Tottenham in an all-English final and the winners will automatically qualify for the league phase of next season’s Champions League.

According to reports, a win over Spurs would also boost United’s summer transfer budget by around £75million (€90.5m / $94.4m).

“The Champions League can change everything,” Amorim said. “If you are in the Champions League, you play top teams on a Wednesday and at the weekend.

“This is the best thing. If you have Champions League, you know you have a better budget to put forward a different team next season.”

Here is how Man Utd could line up next season if they win the Europa League and secure their top transfer targets.

GK: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

United will be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window amid concerns over the performances of Andre Onana.

Onana has made a number of high-profile errors over the last two seasons and has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

United are looking at Torino shot-stopper Milinkovic-Savic, who previously spent a year at Old Trafford but was forced to leave the club in 2015 due to work permit issues.

The Serbia international is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, and he reportedly has a release clause of just €20million (£17m / $23m).

RCB: Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui arrived from Bayern Munich last summer and has been a near ever-present for United in 2024/25, featuring in all but two of their games.

The 27-year-old was used as a right-back, left-back, and number 10 under Erik ten Hag but is now thriving in the right centre-back role in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

“I think I have great qualities in defence, as well as in attacking, so I think right centre-back suits me at this moment really well,” he said.

CCB: Harry Maguire

After falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag, Maguire is now Amorim’s preferred choice for the central centre-back role in his back three.

The 32-year-old has silenced his critics with his performances in recent months, and he is also one of the leaders in the Old Trafford dressing room.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season but United triggered a one-year extension and talks over a new deal are anticipated in the summer.

LCB: Leny Yoro

Lisandro Martinez was a shoo-in at left-sided centre-back as a left footer, but he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February and now faces a battle to return to action before the end of 2025.

His injury opened the door to Yoro, who has since nailed down a place in Amorim’s first-choice starting XI with a string of impressive performances.

“Of course, I’m right-footed so it’s more easy for me sometimes on the right but I really like to play on the left,” he said. “Because when I come inside I can put a long ball to the striker or [play into] the middle. It’s no problem for me.”

RWB: Amad

Despite being a winger by trade, Amad was tasked with operating as the right-sided wing-back in Amorim’s first game in charge.

The 22-year-old seamlessly adapted to the role and his relentless energy has made him a key asset in both United’s attack and defence.

“Because of his left foot,” Amorim said when asked why he is playing Amad at wing-back. “Sometimes in that position, the way he receives the ball, if you are right-footed, sometimes you don’t have the space to come inside.

“But we have, for example, Mazraoui and Diallo can go inside because they are fast and strong with the ball. But we chose Amad to have one against one outside.

“And that is very important to break some pressures and especially high pressures. He has that ability and then, in that position, you need to have a good physicality.

“When you say good physicality, it’s not the size obviously, but he can run and that is a key point in that position. So you try to choose players that you can put in that position and then the technical characteristics and that is perfect for him.”

CM: Ederson

While Casemiro has played an integral role in United’s run to the Europa League final, they may still look to get his £350,000-per-week wages off the books.

Amorim wants to add some much-needed energy to his midfield and TEAMtalk understands that they are considering a move for Ederson.

Atalanta are prepared to sell the Brazil international in the summer, but only if their €60million (£50.7m / $67.5m) asking price is met.

United may also need to win the Europa League to secure his signature as the Bergamo-based side are on course for a top-four Serie A finish.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been United’s standout performer once again in the 2024/25 season, registering 19 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

He has been linked with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal but United intend to build around the Portugal international, who is under contract until 2027.

“That is clear,” Amorim said. “It’s normal that a lot of clubs want players like Bruno. But Bruno is our captain and I will say it again.

“He’s a player that will stay. We will do everything for him to stay and that’s it. It’s nothing new. One club wants Bruno Fernandes but Bruno Fernandes is our player.”

Bruno Fernandes celebrates Man Utd goal

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

United signed Dorgu from Serie A side Lecce in the January transfer window, making him the first senior signing of the Amorim era.

The 20-year-old wing-back has made a promising start to his career at Old Trafford and is a constant attacking outlet on the left flank.

Academy graduate Harry Amass could provide serious competition to Dorgu in the next couple of years, but he looks set for a loan move in the summer.

AM: Bryan Mbeumo

A lack of firepower has been United’s biggest problem in the 2024/25 season and Amorim will look to revamp their front three in the summer transfer window.

Mbeumo is currently the fifth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League – behind only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Erling Haaland and Chris Wood – with 18 strikes.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that United have expressed an interest in the Cameroon international, who is intrigued by the prospect of joining Old Trafford.

While Newcastle are currently leading the race for his signature, a win in the Europa League final could help Amorim’s side come out on top.

AM: Matheus Cunha

Cunha has been in talismanic form for Wolves in 2024/25, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old can play in a variety of attacking positions but mainly operates as the left-sided No. 10 in a 3-4-2-1 formation, making him an ideal fit for Amorim’s system.

He signed a contract extension at Molineux earlier this season but it includes a £62.5million (€73.8m / $83.1m) release clause.

TEAMtalk understands that United are increasingly confident of signing the Brazil international, with some sources close to the situation suggesting it is a ‘done deal.’

That’s 15 @premierleague goals for the season for Matheus Cunha. 🇧🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/q66Zurg2a8 — Wolves (@Wolves) April 26, 2025

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres is currently the most in-form striker in European football, having registered 52 goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances for Sporting CP in 2024/25.

His release clause is set at €100million (£84.5m / $112.3m) but Sporting are willing to accept a reduced fee in the region of €65million (£54.9m / $73.1m).

The Sweden international could now follow in the footsteps of Amorim, who left the reigning Primeira Liga champions to join United earlier this season.

According to reports, he has held talks with his former manager but will only consider United if they are playing in next season’s Champions League.

