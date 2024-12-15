The Diallo derby: ‘Brilliant’ Amad hailed after dramatic Man Utd winner heaps misery on Man City

Manchester United sealed an incredible 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City at the Etihad thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Amad Diallo.

The 22-year-old winger, who has arguably been the Red Devils’ best player all season, also won a penalty before Bruno Fernandes’ scored from the spot in the 88th minute.

The two goals in two minutes led to wild celebrations in the away end and shock and despair on the face of Pep Guardiola. Man City have now lost eight of their last 11 games – something that seemed unimaginable at the start of this season.

“This just does not happen to Manchester City, it does not happen to Pep Guardiola,” Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said after the final whistle.

“These fans have not seen the like for many many years. These players, serial winners and serial champions. Pep Guardiola is scratching his head, again.”

But Diallo certainly deserves the credit for the huge result for Man Utd. He was given the Player of the Match Award and club captain Fernandes said he thinks there is more to come from the young forward.

“He has been doing well, he has been doing great things and there is a still a lot to come from him,” Fernandes said.

“He showed again today he is always alive. That is why he gets the penalty, why he gets the goal. He has been brilliant. When he is like this he is unstoppable.

“I just want him to keep working, that is what he has been doing. It is great what he did today but I am sure he can do this every week. We want this week in, week out. He is now getting his chances, deservedly.”

Amorim buzzing with ‘Fergie time’ win

Ruben Amorim was visibly overjoyed in his post-match interview, with the manager vindicated in his controversial decision to drop both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his squad.

“It was incredible. I think we deserved it. It was a very tough match but we believe until the end. We managed to score, we needed that win, it was important for us and for our fans,” Amorim said.

“We were in the game for 90 minutes and that is very good. We talk about the Arsenal game, we played well in the first half but they were not believing that we could win. Today was so much more different.

“I also believe. Then we have Fergie time and we put the things together and something magic happened. It was a good day for us.

“They [the fans] need it. Just like us, but you can see the way they celebrate is special. But we need to continue. Our club needs to win these kinds of matches, I understand the happiness of our fans but we need to continue.

“With a victory for City, the performance was the same. We need to improve a lot of things but today the guys deserved the win. They were in it until the last minute and that is important for us.”

On Amad, Amorim added: “He can play different positions, he is very humble. We have to be very careful with Amad because sometimes in our club we put young players in a special place. Lets stay clam with Amad.”

Guardiola: ‘I’m not good enough’

Guardiola, needless to say, was gutted following the game. In his post-match interview, he suggested it is ‘not possible’ for Man City to turn things around right now – seemingly resigned to the fact that things aren’t going to get better quickly.

“Not much to say. No defence, they were incredibly persistent. We have not lost eight games in two seasons. We can’t defend that. It’s not about this or that player,” Guardiola said.

“We gave away goals, our fault. We don’t play with composure. The results are not good, the game was not exceptional. I know the situation, I understand but the reality is this.

“They have to know that these situations happen. In the box you have to be careful. It’s not about Matheus [Nunes], he played really good in not his position at full-back.

“But it’s not about that, we have to play better. The result will help us to take our best but right now we don’t have it. The way I learn is to keep going.

“I’m not good enough. I am the boss, the manager, I have to find solutions and so far I haven’t. That’s the reality.

“We want to play better, create chances. But at the moment it’s not possible.”

