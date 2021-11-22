The eye-watering cost of sacking managers at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson departed

Manchester United have lavished almost £38m on compensation to axed managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013.

Ferguson provided United with some of their greatest footballing moments, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues titles and five FA Cups. His success lead to ultimate stability but since he left, Old Trafford has had a revolving door for managers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the fourth boss to leave since Sir Alex stepped down after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Watford. Solskjaer was officially sacked on Sunday after losing five of their first 12 Premier League games.

Heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City piled the pressure on the Norwegian. And the weekend’s reverse at Vicarage Road proved to be the final straw for United as the former Molde boss was axed.

Solskjaer will receive a £7.5m payout in the process. He was handed a new three-year contract in the summer after taking over almost three years ago

As per The Sun, the terms of the contract stipulated that he need only be paid one year’s salary should he be axed.

Former United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has pointed the finger at the board.

“This is the third time in the last eight years that a manager has been given a long contract or an extension and been sacked,” said Neville.

“I’ve had enough, to be honest. The club is run on a business side okay but on the football side it leaves a lot to be desired.

“They’ve been caught out over the last few weeks. They’ve been indecisive.

Jesse Lingard to force move out of Manchester United Jesse Lingard will reportedly force through a move out of Manchester United in January, with more news on Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

“I think getting to the end of the season was the right plan but yesterday it was quite clear those players weren’t responding to the manager.

“I don’t think the players disliked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Mourinho walked away with £15m

David Moyes was the first boss sacked after Ferguson in April 2014. The current West Ham boss lasted just eight months in role. But he still picked up £7m in compensation.

Dutch boss Louis van Gaal was the next man in. He managed to win an FA Cup during his two-year stay. He was however sacked the day after the final and walked away with £8.4m.

Next came the ‘Special One’. But his two-and-a-half-year stay ended in December 2018. He managed to win the Europa League and League Cup and grabbed a second-placed finish in 2017/18.

But things turned sour for Mourinho in December 2018 and the United hierarchy had to part with £15m to sack him.

And eight and a half years later United are looking for another manager. Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge. But the club have confirmed that they will appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag have all been linked with the permanent post.

READ MORE: Ferguson pulling strings to ensure Man Utd land ‘first choice’ manager target