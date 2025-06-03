After enduring their worst Premier League season, Manchester United are set for a major overhaul this summer and a lot of players will leave Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has already shown a ruthless streak, and he will need to sell players in order to raise much-needed transfer funds.

While Bruno Fernandes was linked with an £80million move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, he has now rejected their lucrative offer.

Here, TEAMtalk will have the other five players most heavily linked with a move to away from Manchester United.

Note: we’ve not included Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton or Victor Lindelof as they are all out of contract in the summer.

Alejandro Garnacho

After impressing under Erik ten Hag, Garnacho suffered a drastic decline in form following Amorim’s arrival and a switch to the 3-4-2-1 formation.

The 20-year-old was linked with Chelsea and Napoli in the January transfer window but both clubs were unable to reach an agreement with United.

He also expressed his frustration after being restricted to a late substitute appearance in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

“Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know,” he said.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

The Argentina international has been told by Amorim he will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer and United are looking for a fee in the region of £60million (€71.2m / $81m).

Napoli and Chelsea both remain keen on a possible deal, while Ten Hag is reportedly looking to bring him to Bayer Leverkusen.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window after being deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim.

“I couldn’t get Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it,” Amorim said. “Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.”

The 27-year-old made a positive impact during his time at Villa Park, netting four goals and providing six assists across all competitions.

His performances also earned him a recall to the England squad but Amorim has no plans to bring him back into the Old Trafford fold.

Villa have the option to make the deal permanent for £40million, although TEAMtalk understands that the forward’s preference has always been on securing a dream move to Barcelona.

Reports in Spain claim that he is willing to take a substantial pay cut on his £300,000-per-week wages to help seal a deal.

Marcus Rashford’s first Premier League goal for Aston Villa 🦁 pic.twitter.com/O0dn6shHaF — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2025

Antony

The second most expensive signing in United’s history, Antony joined United in 2022 in a deal worth an initial €95million and another €5million in add-ons.

But the Brazil international failed to justify that price tag, registering just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances in all competitions.

He left Old Trafford in the January transfer window and joined Real Betis on a straight loan deal, which does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

The 25-year-old rediscovered his best form in Spain, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

“I don’t what will happen in the future, only God knows,” Antony said. “My work is playing and I’m doing that well.

“I have a lot of affection for Betis, for everyone but I have a contract with Man United and I don’t know what’s going to happen, only they know what’s happening.

“Now I will go to the national team and then on holiday then we will see what happens in the future. I’m very happy here, everyone knows that. I went to sleep and I woke up happy but I have a contract and I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

While Real Betis are hoping to extend his loan deal for another season, United are looking to sell the winger and will demand a fee of around £40million (€47.3m / $54m).

His return to form has reportedly attracted interest from a number of European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Juventus, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen.

Rasmus Hojlund

Since joining United in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth an initial £64million and another £8million in add-ons, Hojlund has struggled for consistent form at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has scored 26 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions, with just four of those coming in the Premier League in 2024/25.

United are preparing to bring in a new centre-forward this summer and TEAMtalk understands they are looking to cut their losses with Hojlund.

Reports suggest Amorim’s side are willing to listen to offers from £25m-£30million (up to €35.5m / $40.5m).

Despite his poor form in the 2024/25 campaign, his stock reportedly remains high in Italy following his bright spell in Serie A with Atalanta.

He is on Inter Milan’s shortlist and they have made contact with his camp, while Napoli and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in the Denmark international.

Alongside the Serie A clubs, former United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to bring the striker to Fenerbache this summer.

Does Hojlund have a Man Utd future?

Jadon Sancho

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in a £73million deal in 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

He joined Chelsea last summer on a season-long loan deal, which included an obligation to make the deal permanent for a fee of around £25million.

But Chelsea have now paid a £5million penalty clause to terminate the arrangement after failing to agree personal terms with the England international.

He will temporarily return to Old Trafford but United are determined to offload him permanently this summer as he doesn’t feature in Amorim’s plans.

The 25-year-old will now weigh up his options and is reportedly open to both staying in the Premier League and another move abroad.

TEAMtalk understands that a third spell at Borussia Dortmund could be on the cards but they will face competition from Lazio and Roma.

Bayer Leverkusen were also keeping tabs on his situation, although a move to the BayArena now looks unlikely following Ten Hag’s arrival.

READ MORE: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer after Liam Delap rejection