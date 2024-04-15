‘The idea is…’ – Man Utd plans for Mason Greenwood confirmed, as failed transfer comes to light

What the future holds for Mason Greenwood has become clear

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the current Manchester United plan for Mason Greenwood once his loan spell at Getafe concludes, while a failed attempt to sign the forward from a far higher profile club has emerged.

The Red Devils wrestled with the idea of reintegrating Greenwood, 22, into their set-up last summer. However, once that became common knowledge, the backlash within the game was furious.

As such, United moved with caution and opted to kick a decision on Greenwood’s future into the long grass. The lively forward went on to join unfancied LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan.

Greenwood’s existing deal with Man Utd expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, though United do hold an option for an extra year.

Greenwood has excelled at Getafe, notching eight goals and five assists while also earning plaudits for his mature displays and willingness to help out defensively.

Accordingly, it’s come as no surprise to learn Getafe are desperate to re-sign Greenwood this summer.

Spanish outlet Marca stated Man Utd would hold out for a fee in the region of €50m/£43m if cashing in. The Daily Mail subsequently stated a smaller sum in the £25m-£30m range could be enough to seal a deal.

Nonetheless, even the bottom end of those estimates is unfeasible for Getafe who are among the poorer clubs in LaLiga. Their hopes of re-signing Greenwood rest entirely on securing another loan agreement.

In the event United do sanction a second loan, the belief is they’d then trigger Greenwood’s one-year option to ensure he doesn’t leave for free when the loan concludes.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd’s current plan is not to loan the forward out. Instead, and rather than bring him into the fold at Old Trafford, United reportedly aim to sell Greenwood this summer.

Man Utd to sell Mason Greenwood; Lazio link emerges

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano stated: “Other outgoings will also need to be resolved, such as Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

“For the latter, I’m still told that the idea is for Greenwood to be sold, for the club to cash in on him.”

Aside from Getafe, Greenwood has also been heavily linked with Juventus. The Turin club are seeking an explosive new forward, with their lacklustre attack denting their Serie A title aspirations this season.

But per Romano, it’s another Italian club – Lazio – who could spring a surprise.

Romano went on to reveal Lazio attempted to sign Greenwood on Deadline Day in the last summer window.

Romano acknowledged he’s heard nothing concrete on Lazio moving for Greenwood this summer. But given their prior interest and Greenwood’s career revival at Getafe, it stands to reason Lazio’s interest has maintained.

“Despite reports, I don’t have anything on Lazio and Greenwood so far,” continued Romano.

“Many clubs are monitoring him but all waiting to understand Man Utd’s final position.

“Lazio asked for Greenwood on Deadline Day last summer but it was always Getafe leading the race from what I heard.”

