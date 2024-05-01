The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are all key players for Manchester United.

Manchester United have one of the biggest squads in the Premier League – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.

While United have handed out a few contract extensions in the last year, some players face an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The squad also includes a number of big-names on lucrative contracts and United have one of the biggest wage bills in Europe’s top five leagues.

Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at United.

When does every Man Utd player’s contract expire?

Note: An asterisk indicates that United have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months.

Goalkeepers

Andre Onana – June 30, 2028*

Altay Bayindir – June 30, 2027*

Tom Heaton – June 30, 2024

Defenders

Diogo Dalot – June 30, 2028*

Aaron Wan Bissaka – June 30, 2025

Raphael Varane – June 30, 2024*

Lisandro Martinez – June 30, 2027*

Harry Maguire – June 30, 2025*

Victor Lindelof – June 30, 2025

Jonny Evans – June 30, 2024

Willy Kambwala – June 30, 2025

Luke Shaw – June 30, 2027

Tyrell Malacia – June 30, 2026*

Brandon Williams – June 30, 2024*

Alvaro Fernandez – June 30, 2024*

Midfielders

Casemiro – June 30, 2026*

Sofyan Amrabat – June 30, 2024

Scott McTominay – June 30, 2025*

Kobbie Mainoo – June 30, 2027*

Christian Eriksen – June 30, 2025

Mason Mount – June 30, 2028*

Bruno Fernandes – June 30, 2026*

Shola Shoretire – June 30, 2024

Donny van de Beek – June 30, 2025*

Hannibal – June 30, 2025

Forwards

Antony – June 30, 2027*

Amad Diallo – June 30, 2025*

Rasmus Hojlund – June 30, 2028*

Anthony Martial – June 30, 2024*

Marcus Rashford – June 30, 2028

Alejandro Garnacho – June 30, 2028

Omari Forson – June 30, 2024

Mason Greenwood – June 30, 2025*

Jadon Sancho – June 30, 2026

Facundo Pellistri – June 30, 2025*

Varane and Martial look set to leave on free transfers in the summer after United decided against triggering the one-year extension in their contracts.

Heaton, Evans, Williams, Fernandez, Shoretire and Forson are also out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season, while Amrabat’s loan deal will expire.

United are reportedly looking to build their future around Mainoo, Garnacho and Hojlund, who are all tied down to long-term contracts.

Rashford is also under contract until June 2028 after he signed a new five-year deal at United in the summer of 2023.

“I joined Manchester United as a 7-year-old boy with a dream,” Rashford said. “That same passion, pride and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone.”

Any excuse to watch this again 🎯 pic.twitter.com/YFAccrygTE — Premier League (@premierleague) April 12, 2024

How much do Man Utd’s players earn?

Goalkeepers

Andre Onana – £120,000-per-week

Altay Bayindir – £35,000-per-week

Tom Heaton – £45,000-per-week

Defenders

Diogo Dalot – £85,000-per-week

Aaron Wan Bissaka – £90,000-per-week

Raphael Varane – £340,000-per-week

Lisandro Martinez – £120,000-per-week

Harry Maguire – £190,000-per-week

Victor Lindelof – £120,000-per-week

Jonny Evans – £65,000-per-week

Willy Kambwala – £7,500-per-week

Luke Shaw – £150,000-per-week

Tyrell Malacia – £75,000-per-week

Brandon Williams – £65,000-per-week

Alvaro Fernandez – £6,289-per-week

Midfielders

Casemiro – £350,000-per-week

Sofyan Amrabat – £65,000-per-week

Scott McTominay – £60,000-per-week

Kobbie Mainoo – £10,000-per-week

Christian Eriksen – £150,000-per-week

Mason Mount – £250,000-per-week

Bruno Fernandes – £240,000-per-week

Shola Shoretire – £5,000-per-week

Donny van de Beek – £120,000-per-week

Hannibal – £15,000-per-week

Forwards

Antony – £200,000-per-week

Amad Diallo – £28,846-per-week

Rasmus Hojlund – £85,000-per-week

Anthony Martial – £250,000-per-week

Marcus Rashford – £300,000-per-week

Alejandro Garnacho – £50,000-per-week

Omari Forson – N/A

Mason Greenwood – £75,000-per-week

Jadon Sancho – £250,000-per-week

Facundo Pellistri – £20,000-per-week

The total wage bill at United is estimated to be in the region of £3.82million-per-week, which equates to £198million-per-year.

It is the biggest wage bill in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are the only teams in Europe’s top five leagues with a bigger payroll.

Casemiro is the highest-paid player at United, earning a base salary of £350,000-per-week. Various bonuses written into the contract could see that rise closer to £450,000-per-week.

Varane is in second place with a £340,000-per-week deal while Rashford’s new contract saw his wages go from £200,000-per-week to £300,000-per-week.

Mainoo has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2023/24, becoming a key figure in United’s midfield and making his senior England debut.

But the 19-year-old is currently earning just £10,000-per-week, making him one of the lowest-paid players at Old Trafford.

According to The Daily Mirror, United are expected to reward Mainoo with a significant pay increase and a new contract will see him earn £60,000-per-week.

Who are the agents of Man Utd’s players?

Goalkeepers

Andre Onana – Albert Botines (Goal Management)

Altay Bayindir – Sefa Seyrek

Tom Heaton – 10Ten Football Ltd

Defenders

Diogo Dalot – Carlo Goncalves (ProEleven)

Aaron Wan Bissaka – Unique Sports Group

Raphael Varane – CAA Base Ltd

Lisandro Martinez – Score Futbol

Harry Maguire – Kenneth Shepherd (Triple S Sports)

Victor Lindelof – Hasan Cetinkaya (HCM Sports Management)

Jonny Evans – Colin Murdock (Murdock Sports Group)

Willy Kambwala – Darren Dein

Luke Shaw – Jonathan Barnett (CAA Stellar)

Tyrell Malacia – Darren Dein

Brandon Williams – N/A

Alvaro Fernandez – Be Loyal by Gines Carvajal

Listen to the Old Trafford roar when Diogo Dalot made this block… 🔊 pic.twitter.com/UyB0BDA9g9 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 7, 2024

Midfielders

Casemiro – Oscar Ribot (Best of You)

Sofyan Amrabat – Mahmoud El Boustati

Scott McTominay – Colin Murdock (Murdock Sports Group)

Kobbie Mainoo – Jonathan Barnett (CAA Stellar)

Christian Eriksen – Martin Schoots (The Talent Sportsmanagement Ltd)

Mason Mount – Relatives

Bruno Fernandes – Miguel Ruben Pinho (MRP Positionnumber)

Shola Shoretire – Gestifute

Donny van de Beek – Players United Management

Hannibal – Rochild Dzabana (Footinveston)

Forwards

Antony – Junior Pedroso (4ComM)

Amad Diallo – Carlos Cambeiro (LeaderS)

Rasmus Hojlund – Sports Entertainment Group

Anthony Martial – Philippe Lamboley (USFA Management)

Marcus Rashford – Relatives

Alejandro Garnacho – Carlos Cambeiro (LeaderS)

Omari Forson – Sports Invest UK Ltd

Mason Greenwood – Relatives

Jadon Sancho – Emeka Obasi (Elite Project Group Ltd)

Facundo Pellistri – CAA Stellar

Kees Vos, co-founder of the SEG agency, was reportedly one of 35 agents vying for Hojlund’s signature in the summer of 2023 and made six pitches before gaining the player as a client.

“It was the lengthiest application process among football agents ever,” Vos said. “I had never experienced it like this before. We painted a realistic picture. That is not always the nicest message to give, but we always felt they would choose us.

“If they hadn’t, a lot of costs would have been incurred. That’s how it works. Sometimes earnings are big, other times only costs remain.”

Shaw, Mainoo and Pellistri are all represented by CAA Stellar, whose other clients include Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Rashford decided to leave Jay Z’s Roc Nation sports agency in 2021, and his family now represent him. Greenwood and Mount are also working with family members.

Amad has just signed with Garnacho’s agent while Malacia and Kambwala are both represented by Darren Dein, who is the son of former Arsenal chief executive David Dein.

