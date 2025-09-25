While the summer transfer window has now shut, Manchester United are already looking to the future and they are set to welcome a new midfielder in 2026.

United have reached a preliminary agreement to sign 17-year-old Cristian Orozco from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF next summer.

Orozco will be an unknown name to most United fans as he has no first-team experience, although he has impressed at international youth level.

We’ve taken a more detailed look at the signing and why Manchester United are bringing him to Old Trafford.

Who is Cristian Orozco?

Born in Colombia in July 2008, Orozco started his career in the academy at Rojo FC. He has played as a centre-back and an attacking midfielder at youth level but is now a defensive midfielder.

He made his debut for Colombia Under-15s in October 2024 but was promoted to the Under-17s three months later and was also handed the captain’s armband.

The 17-year-old has since made seven appearances at that level, including five outings at the 2025 CONMEBOL South American U-17 Championship.

He helped his country reach the final of the tournament, and he was the only Colombia player to score a penalty in the shootout defeat against Brazil.

The midfielder won a lot of plaudits after showcasing his leadership skills, a wide passing range and excellent ball-winning abilities.

“Cristian Orozco is a defensive midfielder with maturity well beyond his years,” the Rising Stars account said on X, formerly Twitter. “He reads the game intelligently, often stepping into passing lanes and breaking up play before opponents can build momentum.

“Comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces, he opens up play with composed distribution and looks to shift tempo rather than just play safe. He has a good sense of positioning, works hard without the ball, and doesn’t shy away from the physical side when needed.

“Although he’s still developing, his leadership (as captain at U17 level) and his ability to control the game’s rhythm make him a high-ceiling prospect.”

He is now set to participate in the U-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year, with matches against Germany, North Korea, and El Salvador in the group stage.

Orozco left Rojo FC in the summer transfer window and joined fellow Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF but is yet to make his senior debut. He will remain with the club in 2025/26 before officially joining United next summer when he turns 18.

Why have Man Utd signed Orzoco?

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, United have spent nearly £2billion in the transfer market but are yet to add to their 20 league titles.

A number of big-name signings have failed to live up to expectations, including the likes of Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

United have changed their transfer policy following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival as a minority shareholder as they are now targeting outstanding young players instead of ‘galactico’ acquisitions.

“I’d rather find the next [Kylian] Mbappe than spend a fortune trying to buy success,” Ratcliffe admitted in 2024. “It’s not that clever, is it, buying Mbappe, in a way?

“Anyone could figure that one out. Much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or Jude Bellingham or the next Roy Keane.”

Director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox have already been credited for bringing in a number of talented prospects to Old Trafford.

They got Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal for a combined fee of £1.5million and both players have already played for the first team under Ruben Amorim.

United have also signed Sekou Kone from Guidars FC, Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno and Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre in the last 12 months.

Alongside those signings, Orozco’s arrival highlights their growing commitment to investing in young prospects, and he has the potential to become a first-team player at Old Trafford in the future.

Avoiding another Caicedo mistake

United have always had a strong scouting network in South America and they held talks with Independiente del Valle over Moises Caicedo in January 2021.

They ultimately decided not to pursue the deal and Caicedo then headed to Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee thought to be around £4.5million.

The Ecuador international developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time on the south coast and was sold to Chelsea in 2023 for a then British transfer record of £115million.

United are now looking to be more proactive in the transfer market, signing young players for small transfer fees before they fulfil their potential and become expensive stars at other European clubs.

Orozco has been compared to Caicedo but it’s far too early to know if he’ll be as successful as the Chelsea midfielder. But it’s still a low-risk and potentially high-reward signing for United.

Is it the right move?

While Ratcliffe is trying to build for the future at United, a lot of fans are more worried about the current state of the team.

United endured their worst-ever Premier League season in the 2024/25 campaign, picking up just 42 points from 38 games and finishing 15th in the table.

They added ready-made Premier League-proven talent to the squad in the summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford.

But United had the long-term plan in mind when they signed Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko instead of Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins.

The first team are also in desperate need of a mobile defensive midfielder as Casemiro is heading into the twilight years of his career and Manuel Ugarte has endured a difficult start to his United career.

“That position, defensive midfielder, intensity in midfield is what Ruben Amorim keeps repeating in every meeting they have at Man Utd – intensity in midfield,” Fabrizio Romano said.

Orozco may have a lot of potential but his age and lack of first-team experience mean he won’t be the answer to Amorim’s midfield concerns in the short term.

“We need players for the now,” pundit and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge said. “How does this help Ruben Amorim who hasn’t been given a midfielder and who is under immense pressure?”

United’s midfield plans

But Orozco’s arrival won’t have any impact on United’s transfer plans in 2026.

TEAMtalk understands that United want to bring in another two midfielders, one in January and another in the summer, as they strengthen the core of Amorim’s squad.

Carlos Baleba remains the top transfer target after they contacted Brighton & Hove Albion about a possible move in the summer transfer window.

They also hold a long-standing interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and have added Elliot Anderson to their shortlist after his impressive debut season at Nottingham Forest.

Orozco will initially play for the youth teams at United next season but the expected departures of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes could allow him to get some first-team minutes.

The midfielder could also go out on loan like Kana-Biyik, who is spending this season at Ineos-owned Swiss side Lausanne-Sport.

