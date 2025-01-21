The SIX clubs chasing Alejandro Garnacho deal as Man Utd consider January sale

Alejandro Garnacho faces an uncertain future at Manchester United and could leave Old Trafford before the end of the January transfer window.

Garnacho was one of United’s standout performers under Erik ten Hag but has struggled to adjust to a new role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

While United are not actively looking to sell the 20-year-old, they will consider significant offers for the player to raise funds for Amorim.

His academy graduate status also means that any future sale would represent pure profit on the club’s balance sheet.

We’ve taken a look at six clubs that could look to sign the Manchester United winger this month.

Napoli

After selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain in a €70million (£58.6m / $76.7m) deal, Napoli identified Garnacho as an ideal replacement for the Georgia international.

The Serie A side are widely regarded as the frontrunners in the race for his signature and have submitted an opening offer to United.

The bid came in at €45million (£37.3m/$47.3m), although it was rejected as it did not meet United’s €70million asking price.

Napoli are still interested in the winger and they can afford that fee following Kvaratskhelia’s departure but whether they go that high remains to be seen.

“We are making some assessments, he is an important player, but he is not ours,” Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna said.

‘We must not get carried away even if we know that an important player has left, a top player as the manager defined him and therefore the expectations are high. But we will do something on Napoli’s terms.”

TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs revealed that Antonio Conte is the driving force behind their move for the Argentina international.

A move to Napoli would see Garnacho follow in the footsteps of Scott McTominay, who swapped Old Trafford for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea are seeking attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window amid uncertainty over the future of Mykhailo Mudryk in the wake of his positive drugs test.

TEAMtalk understands that Garnacho is one of several options under consideration at Stamford Bridge, alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

The Blues have made direct contact with United to ask for conditions of a deal for the 20-year-old and are now considering a bid.

Speculation about Garnacho potentially joining Chelsea was further fuelled when Carlos Cambeiro and Quique De Lucas from the Leaders agency, who represent the winger, were seen at Stamford Bridge.

While United might prefer to sell him to a team outside the Premier League, they have already shown they are willing to do business with Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho joined the Blues last summer on an initial loan deal after being deemed surplus to requirements by United, and he is now rediscovering his best form.

🚨🏟️ Alejandro Garnacho’s agent, in attendance at Stamford Bridge tonight. pic.twitter.com/pV34dtZ4po — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025

Tottenham

Tottenham are enduring a nightmare 2024/25 campaign and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table – just eight points outside the relegation zone.

While there is serious pressure on Ange Postecoglou, TEAMtalk understands that the Spurs hierarchy are keen to back the manager with several new additions in the January transfer window.

They are in the market for a long-term replacement for club captain Son Heung-min, who has less than 18 months left on his contract.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham have joined the race for Garnacho’s signature and have received information about his current situation.

The North London outfit are in a very strong position with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and may be able to meet United’s asking price.

Juventus

Juventus hold a long-standing interest in Garnacho and were initially linked with the winger in the summer of 2022.

The Serie A side have kept tabs on his development over the last two-and-a-half years and ESPN claim they have now asked to be kept informed about his future.

They may be able to finance a deal for the Argentina international by selling some of their players in the January transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic has been made available for €65million (£55m / $67.3m) and they have reportedly set an €80million (£67m / $82.4m) price tag on Manchester City target Andrea Cambiasso.

United are currently playing in the Europa League in 2024/25 but Juventus can offer Garnacho a return to Champions League football.

Atletico Madrid

Garnacho spent five years in Atletico Madrid’s academy before completing a £420,000 move to United in the summer of 2020.

“After 5 years, I have made the decision to leave the club,” he said in a farewell post.

“I wanted to thank all my teammates, coaches and the people that I have met during this time for making me a better soccer player and a better person, and for everything they have done for me from the start.

“The time has come to say goodbye to take another path, to take a new step towards my dream. Thank you from the heart Atletico Madrid.”

According to reports in Argentina, Diego Simeone knew of Garnacho’s enormous potential and was saddened to see the then-16-year-old leave Atletico.

But a return to the Wanda Metropolitano is now on the cards and talkSPORT claim that Atletico are keeping tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.

He could potentially link up with fellow Argentina international Julian Alvarez, who joined Atletico from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth an initial €75million.

Bayern Munich

Despite signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace last summer, Bayern Munich could suddenly find themselves light when it comes to wingers.

Leroy Sane has less than six months left on his contract while Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry have both been linked with moves away.

“There will definitely be some changes in the wing positions,” Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus said in December. “There are three shaky candidates: Coman, Gnabry and Sane.

“They will not all three be staying at Bayern next year, even if I’m certainly not going to mention any names now. All three will definitely not stay.

“At least one will leave, and possibly even two, as new names are also being discussed for these positions in Munich.”

According to ESPN, Bayern have asked to be kept informed about Garnacho’s future as they look at potential winger targets.

The 20-year-old could become the latest player to swap the Premier League for Bayern Munich after Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Joao Palhinha and Olise.

