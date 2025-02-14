Manchester United will have to be cautious with their spending in the summer transfer window but do have some big-name targets on their radar, with several elite strikers among them.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils may have to focus their efforts on free agents, but we understand the situation is not as clear-cut as that.

Man Utd have been more careful in the market since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival, as evidenced by the signing of left-back Patrick Dorgu, whose price they negotiated down from £40m to around £25m.

There is money available to Ruben Amorim for the summer and more could be generated from player sales. For instance, Marcus Rashford could join Aston Villa permanently if the £40m buy option clause is triggered, Casemiro is could realistically be sold and so too Antony. Betis are certainly keen to explore a longer stay.

A new striker is a priority for Amorim and Man Utd have begun doing due diligence on several targets, and none of them are free agents.

We can’t say for certain whether Man Utd will be in the race for Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres yet, but he is a player that Amorim naturally appreciates and is likely to be available for €70m this summer.

Victor Osimhen, who is on loan with Galatasaray from Napoli, has also been looked at historically, along with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who the Red Devils attempted to sign before he left Tottenham in 2023. And Manchester United could enter the race for Ipswich striker Liam Delap, even knowing Chelsea are currently frontrunners.

READ MORE: Man Utd told to brutally cull ’80 per cent’ of squad as long-term asset launched upon in ex-player’s tirade

Man Utd expected to sign a new striker this summer

Gyokeres, 26, has been heavily linked with Man Utd ever since Amorim left Sporting for Old Trafford. He’s notched an incredible 77 goals in 85 appearances for the Portuguese side, attracting the interest of several top sides.

Sources state that Sporting will consider offers in the region of €70m (£58.3m, $73.5m) for Gyokeres this summer and Man Utd will need a preferable structure, or to bring in player siles, to meet that valuation.

The situation with Osimhen is similar in that Napoli will demand a big fee, but the expectation is that he will leave the Italian side permanently this summer. His new release clause is €75m this summer, which isn’t far off his market value, but there are high wages and agent fees to content with as well.

The Nigerian international does have admirers at Old Trafford. He has scored 17 goals in 23 games for Galatasaray so far and is ready for a new challenge in European football.

Man Utd are yet to make any concrete approaches for Gyokeres or Osimhen but the duo remain on their radar.

Another striker to keep an eye on this summer is Ipswich’s Liam Delap. Manchester United and Spurs are the latest suitors to discuss a move for this summer, but Chelsea are seen as favourites for now.

Manchester United also appreciate Benjamin Sesko, who Arsenal are expected to push for.

And Bayern’s Kane is another name still on United’s radar. He has a release clause of £67m in his contract, but it’s not thought the England striker is looking to return to the Premier League this summer. United may have to play the waiting game. His age, and the outlay required to sign him, are likely more off-putting to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is intent on buying younger.

It’s no secret that Man Utd were keen on Kane before he made the move to the Bundesliga, and Kane was open to a move to Old Trafford at that point.

Sources state that Kane is happy with Bayern, but in the long-term he could be open to a Premier League return with a desire to try and surpass Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record. Kane, 31, is currently 47 goals behind Alan Shearer in the all-time standings. He has 21 goals this season in the Bundesliga in just 19 games.

Man Utd tracking England stars, three wingers

One free agent on United’s radar is Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who is out of contract in June. Gomes, 24, left Man Utd in 2020 after his contract expired and has thrived in

Everton and England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite also remains on Man Utd’s shortlist but Everton have so far stood firm on their £70m valuation.

Man Utd could also bring in a new winger, especially if they sell Alejandro Garnacho. This would be a reluctant sale, but one which reflects positively as pure profit on the books. And with PSR set to stay for the 2025/26 financial year, a Garnacho sale still can’t be discounted. Chelsea never placed a formal bid in January, but Napoli made multiple offers below United’s €80m valuation.

Southampton’s Tyler Dibling and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha also both admired.

And talks continue over Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda with United valuing the 17-year-old around €40m.

DON’T MISS: Angel Gomes among SEVEN top Ligue 1 stars out of contract in 2025

QUIZ: Man Utd’s most expensive signings, 2015-2024