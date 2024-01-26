The TEN players set for Man Utd chop in ruthless Sir Jim Ratcliffe clearout

Casemiro, Antony and Raphael Varane have all been linked with moves away from Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing for a brutal overhaul of the Manchester United squad – with at least 10 players set to be shown the exit door in 2024.

Ratcliffe, who has agreed a deal to buy a 25% stake in the club, will take charge of the club’s football operations and is going to revamp their recruitment network.

According to Fabrizio Romano, incoming CEO Omar Berrada believes that players have to perform or leave the club within one or two years.

We’ve taken a look at 10 players who look likely to leave the club on a permanent transfer in the summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka joined United in a £50million deal in 2019 but has struggled to justify that price tag during his four-and-a-half-years at Old Trafford.

The right-back – who is out of contract in 2025 – has been criticised for his lack of attacking output and is currently behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order.

According to The Telegraph, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are preparing a bid for Wan-Bissaka after failing to land Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal.

TEAMtalk has learned that United are willing to sell the 26-year-old if a bid in the £25million-£30milion range is received.

Wan-Bissaka has also been linked with a return to Crystal Palace in a deal which would see Michael Olise move in the opposite direction.

Raphael Varane

United are looking to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and Varane faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old has been plagued with injury problems since his move from Real Madrid in 2021 and has made just 58 Premier League appearances.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and United opted against triggering a one-year extension in his deal as they want to reduce his current £340,000-a-week salary.

While the former France international could still sign a new contract on reduced terms, Football Insider claim that United are willing to let him leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are reportedly vying for Varane’s signature, and he’s also been linked with a return to former club Lens.

Raphael Varane enjoyed this one 😤 pic.twitter.com/1QgYcJZhwE — Premier League (@premierleague) August 17, 2023

Alvaro Fernandez

Fernandez starred for United’s academy but is currently the third-choice left-back at Old Trafford, behind Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

He’s previously had loan spells at Preston North End and Granada and will now be spending the second half of the 2023/24 season at Benfica.

They have an obligation to buy the 20-year-old for £5.1million if he starts a certain number of matches – believed to be 50% – while they also have an option to buy if that figure is not triggered.

Casemiro

Casemiro left Real Madrid and joined United in a £70million deal in 2022, penning a lucrative four-year contract worth around £350,000-a-week.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Old Trafford and scored in the Carabao Cup final but has struggled with form and fitness issues in 2023/24.

According to the Guardian, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has cited the acquisition of Casemiro as an example of United’s poor recruitment policy.

TEAMtalk revealed that United are ready to sell the Brazil international and will look to replace him with a younger defensive midfielder.

He’s been linked with a move to Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly encouraged his former teammate to join the Saudi Pro League side.

Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek has endured a frustrating time at Old Trafford since leaving Ajax in a £35million deal in the summer of 2020.

The Netherlands international failed to establish himself under a succession of managers – including Erik ten Hag – and has managed just six Premier League starts for United.

He recently joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-month loan deal and will be looking to get his career back on track in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt have an option to make the move permanent in the summer foran initial £9.5million, plus an extra £2.6million in add-ons.

Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal returned from a loan spell at Birmingham in the summer and has been unable to cement his place in Ten Hag’s team, making four starts and a further six substitute appearances for United in 2023/24.

The Tunisia international is currently behind Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield pecking order.

He joined Sevilla on loan in search of regular first-team football and the LaLiga side have the option to sign him permanently for £17million.

While United are willing to sell the 21-year-old, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ratcliffe and his INEOS group insisted on including a buy-back clause before approving the deal.

Antony

The second-most expensive signing in United’s history, Antony moved to Old Trafford in a £85million deal in the summer of 2022.

He finished his debut season at Old Trafford with just eight goals to his name, and the winger is yet to register a goal or assist in 2023/24.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that United are actively trying to sell him in the January transfer window and are willing to accept a fee in the region of £50million.

The Brazil international could be replaced by Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise or Sporting Lisbon’s Marcus Edwards, who have both been linked with moves to United.

Jadon Sancho

Having starred for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, expectations were high when Sancho completed a £73million move to United in 2021.

But he has failed to replicate his Dortmund form in a United shirt, registering just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has also been criticised for his performances in training and was exiled from the first-team squad in September after a public bust-up with Ten Hag.

Sancho has since re-joined Dortmund on loan in a move that United hope will recover some of his value and attract further interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

🪄🤤 That first touch from Sancho though… pic.twitter.com/d1efgbhfpZ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 23, 2024

Anthony Martial

Martial joined United in a £36million deal in 2015 and was regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football at the time.

The 28-year-old is now in his ninth season at Old Trafford but has failed to live up to his early promise and has regressed in recent years.

He’s also been plagued by a number of injury problems and has been ruled out until April after undergoing surgery on a groin issue.

The striker will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season as the club opted against triggering a 12-month extension in his £200,000-a-week contract.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood has not played for United since he was arrested for attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in January 2022.

While the 22-year-old has seen all charges against him dropped, he joined Getafe on a season-long loan deal in the summer after it was decided that his future was best served away from Old Trafford.

Barcelona have been strongly linked, while TEAMtalk understands Greenwood has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and a host of other clubs in Spain and around Europe.

The forward will have 12 months left on his United contract at the end of the season and they are reportedly looking to make £34million from his sale.

