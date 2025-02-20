Manchester United are actively trying to sign Theo Hernandez, with a report revealing that the Red Devils are in contact with AC Milan over a potential deal for the defender as Real Madrid face competition.

Hernandez is one of the best left-backs in the world who is defensively very good and is also adept when going on the attack. The 27-year-old could not make a huge impact during his time at Madrid on a personal level, although he was part of the Los Blancos squad that won the Champions League in 2018, but he has been a revelation at Milan since his move to San Siro in 2019.

The France international has scored 33 goals and given 44 assists in 247 appearances for Milan so far in his career, with the left wing-back also helping the Rossoneri to the Serie A title in 2021-22.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported this month that Madrid are keen on bringing Hernandez back to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that defending Premier League champions Manchester City have also taken a shine to the Milan star.

If Man City are unable to secure a deal for Andrea Cambiasso of Juventus, then they will make a move for Hernandez.

However, it now seems that it is Man Utd who have taken the lead in the race for Hernandez.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd have already been in contract with Milan to find out the terms of a potential deal for the left-back in the summer transfer window.

Milan reportedly believe that Hernandez’s time at San Siro is coming to an end, with the Italian club’s chiefs not impressed with his lack of consistency. His relationship with the Milan fans is not great either, according to the report.

The Serie A giants are ready to listen to offers for Hernandez, with Man Utd sensing that in the France international left-back, they would get a player who would enhance the quality of their team.

READ MORE ➡️ The SIX Real Madrid players out of contract in 2026 along with Ancelotti: Keep or sell?

Madrid need not worry about Man Utd competition for Hernandez

Fichajes is not among the most reputable sources, so one has to wait for another more reliable media outlet to back Man Utd’s interest in Hernandez before reading too much into this speculation.

There were reports in the Italian media in December that Man Utd were keeping tabs on Hernandez, but the Red Devils then went and signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Man Utd are interested in Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda, who can operate on the left as well as on the right of defence.

It is hard to see Man Utd sign three left-backs/left wing-backs in two transfer windows.

Moreover, with Hernandez used to competing for top honours and playing in the Champions League, a move to Madrid would appeal more than a switch to Man Utd, especially as he is a former Los Blancos player.

Latest Real Madrid news: Camavinga exit, Konate interest

Man Utd have been linked with Eduardo Camavinga, with Madrid said to be open to offloading the France international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Camavinga has had injury problems and has not been able to make the impact he would have hoped for.

A Spanish report has claimed that Los Blancos have not been impressed when Camavinga has played and are willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman, who can also operate as a left-back.

Liverpool are showing interest in Arda Guler, with a report stating that the Premier League club have already made contact with Madrid over a potential move this summer.

The Turkey international himself is willing to move to a club where he would get more playing time than at Madrid.

Meanwhile, Madrid have taken a shine to Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate with a view to a summer move.

The defending Spanish and European champions are looking to sign new centre-backs and believe that Konate would be a fit into their team

POLL: How many goals will Kylian Mbappe score in his first season at Real Madrid?