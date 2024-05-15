Third major Man Utd exit revealed, with bids of less than half what they paid to be accepted

Another high profile star is primed to leave Man Utd this summer

The upcoming Manchester United exodus appears to have collected a new name, with a report revealing which major star will leave, for how much and where he’s likely to go.

A sweeping squad overhaul is on the agenda at Man Utd this summer and two names who’ll depart are already set in stone.

The Red Devils officially confirmed centre-half Raphael Varane will depart as a free agent at season’s end. United did have an option in Varane’s contract for an extra year, though triggering it would have kept the Frenchman on his colossal £340,000-a-week salary.

Elsewhere, striker Anthony Martial will also depart via the free agency route.

Many others are expected to follow Varane and Martial out, with only Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund made unavailable for sale.

That means Man Utd will theoretically listen to offers for the likes of club captain Bruno Fernandes. Nonetheless, United fans can rest easy after the 29-year-old recently held a positive meeting with the club in which both sides verbalised their desire to continue working together.

However, the same canot be said of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a fresh update from the Sun.

Man Utd print farewell t-shirt – report

They state the 26-year-old ‘will join Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial in saying goodbye to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.’

Adding weight to their claims is the revelation Man Utd have already printed a farewell t-shirt for Wan-Bissaka in which he’s shown holding up the Carabao Cup, which United won in 2023.

Wan-Bissaka has fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order in his favoured right-back position this term.

He has received minutes at left-back while covering for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. However, it’s reported United are ready to call time on his Old Trafford career and will accept ‘cut-price offers.’

£20m can seal deal; likely next club revealed

Man Utd paid Crystal Palace £50m (including add-ons) to sign Wan-Bissaka back in 2019. But per the report, they’ll now accept heavily discounted bids around the £20m mark.

On the subject of where he might go, a return to Selhurst Park by re-joining Palace was touted.

In the event Wan-Bissaka is sold a new option at right-back is expected to be signed.

If Erik ten Hag remains as manager, moves for fellow Dutchmen Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) and Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) could be explored.

Both players were on Ten Hag’s radar when he initially took charge at Old Trafford, though signing stars in other positions took precedence at the time.

