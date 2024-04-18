Third source tips Man Utd to sign ‘world class’ Frenchman who’ll replace star Ten Hag badly misjudged

There's growing speculation Adrien Rabiot will replace Sofyan Amrabat at Old Trafford next season

Manchester United are again being backed to sign a player they came close to landing in 2022, and the vacancy he’ll fill will be opened up through Sofyan Amrabat’s departure, according to reports.

Amrabat came on many a club’s radar following his exploits with Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. Morocco reached the semi-final stages in Qatar before bowing out to France. Amrabat received widespread acclaim for his combative work in his country’s engine room during the tournament.

Fast forward six months and Man Utd sanctioned a loan deal that contained an option to buy for the 27-year-old.

The Red Devils paid a hefty loan fee to Fiorentina worth £8.5m. The option to buy is set at £21.4m.

However, Amrabat has largely flopped in the Premier League and has received just 646 minutes of action – some of which came while deputising at left-back – in the competition.

Various sources have all concurred Man Utd won’t take up their option and will thus send Amrabat back to Fiorentina at season’s end.

What’s more, the long-term futures of fellow midfielder Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are also uncertain.

Eriksen has made no secret of his unhappiness at his lack of opportunities this season, while the declining Casemiro is a key target for the Saudi Pro League.

A new central midfielder is clearly required, even if Amrabat is the only one of the trio to leave.

According to three separate sources, the man who could take the Morrocan’s place is Juventus and France ace, Adrien Rabiot.

Second time lucky for Man Utd and Rabiot

Man Utd initially tried to sign the 29-year-old in Erik ten Hag’s first window in charge in 2022. The Red Devils chased Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong for many a month before switching their focus to Rabiot.

However, Rabiot’s colossal salary demands were deemed too high by Man Utd who then turned to option No 3 – Casemiro.

Rabiot remained with Juventus where his contract is due to expire this summer. As such, he’s primed to be available as a free agent.

Calciomercato stated Juventus are prepared to let Rabiot walk due to his giant wage demands. Rai Sport then revealed an exit from Turin is fine by Rabiot who has taken a dim view of Juventus’ plans to fire manager Max Allegri.

Now, a third source in the form of journalist Rudy Galetti has added further weight to the claims Rabiot will be on the move.

Taking to X, Galetti stated: “Man Utd are always exploring the opportunity to sign a new central midfielder to replace Amrabat, who will return to Fiorentina. Rabiot is a concrete option as a free agent.”

Rabiot is an accomplished and complete midfielder who was recently branded “world class” by France icon David Trezeguet.

Galetti noted United do have alternative targets in mind, such as Benfica’s Joao Neves and Youssouf Fofana of Monaco.

But given their prior interest in Rabiot and the fact he can be signed without paying a fee, it’s the classy Frenchman who represents the ideal capture for Man Utd who aim to make further additions at centre-back, left-back, on the right wing and at striker.

