One of the most decorated players in Europe has revealed that he would love to join Manchester United and work with manager Ruben Amorim.

Following a disappointing season where they finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd are very active in the summer transfer window in order to make key additions to their squad. Amorim has already signed Brazil international forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves and plans to play him as one of his two number 10s, while talks are progressing to get a deal done with Brentford for Cameroon international winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Although Man Utd are one of the biggest clubs in the world, their decline in recent years has made it tough for them to compete with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City for top players.

Man Utd will not play in the Champions League next season, which is another factor that could deter players from moving to Old Trafford.

However, for Thomas Meunier, a switch to Man Utd from Lille would be a no-brainer.

The 33-year-old Belgium international right-back is under contract at Lille until the summer of 2026, but he is ready to leave now and team up with Amorim at Man Utd.

Meunier told Gazet van Antwerpen: “If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there [United].

“But maybe it’s better this way. Suppose I play there and have a bad time. I wouldn’t want to hate Manchester United, because I love that club so much.

“I went to watch them a few weeks ago, against Bilbao. In with the fans, singing fully. I am a real one. I go to watch them at least once every season.

“But of all the home games I’ve seen in all those years, they’ve only won two. You have to have a self-cruelty side to be a United supporter, right?”

What are the chances of Thomas Meunier joining Man Utd?

Meunier is 33 now and is past his prime, and it is hard to see Man Utd try to sign the right-back in the summer transfer window.

The full-back has had a successful career, winning the Belgian Pro League once with Club Brugge and the Ligue 1 title thrice with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Man Utd do not need a new right-back at the moment.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the two main options for Amorim at right-back, while Patrick Dorgu could also play in that role.

